UAE: Cloudy with a chance of rain

Dubai: The UAE is expected to experience a shift in weather conditions on Saturday and over the coming days, with increased cloud cover, a chance of rainfall in coastal and northern areas, and stronger winds at sea, according to the National Centre of Meteorology.
An extension of a weak low-pressure system, both at the surface and in the upper atmosphere, is influencing conditions across the country.
The weather on Saturday is forecast to be fair to partly cloudy, becoming cloudier over the sea and in some coastal, northern and eastern regions, where light rainfall remains possible. Temperatures are expected to rise slightly, while winds will be light to moderate, occasionally freshening.
Maximum temperatures will range between 24 and 26°C in coastal and internal areas, dropping to the mid-teens in mountainous regions, with higher humidity levels expected along the coast.
The Arabian Gulf will see slight to moderate seas, while conditions in the Sea of Oman are expected to become rough at times by Sunday morning. The unsettled pattern is forecast to continue into Sunday, with partly cloudy to cloudy skies across several regions and another chance of rainfall.
Winds are expected to strengthen, at times reaching 40 km/h, particularly over open areas, where blowing dust may reduce visibility. Sea conditions are likely to deteriorate further, turning rough in both the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman.
By Monday, cloud cover is expected to persist intermittently, especially over northern and coastal areas, accompanied by a slight drop in temperatures. Light rainfall remains possible, while humidity levels will rise overnight, increasing the likelihood of fog or mist forming during the early morning hours.
From Tuesday onwards, conditions are expected to stabilise gradually. Skies will be fair to partly cloudy, with low clouds appearing at times over eastern and northern regions. Humid nights will continue through mid-week, with fog or mist possible in some coastal and internal areas, while sea conditions are forecast to remain generally slight.
