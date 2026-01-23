UAE weather: Will it rain today?

Today is forecast to be fair to partly cloudy
Dubai: The UAE is set to experience a stretch of unsettled winter weather over the coming days, as cloud cover increases, humidity rises overnight and light rainfall becomes possible in parts of the country, according to the National Center of Meteorology.
A weak surface low-pressure system extending from the east, coupled with a similar disturbance in the upper atmosphere, is influencing conditions nationwide.
While no severe weather is expected, the pattern is bringing greater variability than the clear, dry days that have characterised much of the season so far.
Today is forecast to be fair to partly cloudy, with light to moderate winds that may strengthen at times. Humidity is expected to increase overnight and into Saturday morning, particularly over some western areas, potentially leading to mist or haze at dawn. Sea conditions will remain generally calm to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.
Temperatures will vary noticeably by region. Coastal and island areas are expected to see daytime highs between 19°C and 24°C, while internal regions may reach up to 25°C, with cooler nights dipping to around 7°C in some inland areas. Mountain regions will remain significantly cooler, with daytime temperatures ranging from 9°C to 16°C and lows falling to as little as 5°C.
Conditions are forecast to become more unsettled over the weekend. On Saturday, skies will turn increasingly cloudy by night over coastal and northern areas, with a chance of light rainfall, particularly over the sea. Temperatures are expected to rise slightly, while southeasterly to northeasterly winds may freshen, reaching speeds of up to 35 km/h.
By Sunday, cloud cover is expected to increase further across coastal, northern and eastern regions, again bringing a probability of rain. Winds will shift gradually from southeasterly to northwesterly, strengthening over the sea, where conditions in the Arabian Gulf may become rough by night.
The start of the new week will bring cooler conditions. On Monday, temperatures are forecast to decline, with cloudy spells continuing and a risk of fog or mist forming overnight and into Tuesday morning across coastal and internal areas. Winds are expected to remain moderate, occasionally strengthening, while sea conditions will improve gradually after a rough start.
By Tuesday, skies are expected to clear somewhat, returning to fair to partly cloudy conditions, although low clouds may still appear over eastern and northern regions. Humidity will remain a feature during the night and early morning, with lingering chances of mist.
