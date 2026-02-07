Partly cloudy skies today with periods of cloud cover and a chance of rainfall
Dubai: The weather across the UAE is set to turn increasingly changeable over the coming days, as cloud cover builds, temperatures fluctuate and the risk of rain and mist rises, according to the National Center of Meteorology.
Today, conditions are expected to be partly cloudy to cloudy at times, with a chance of rainfall over islands and parts of the coast, as well as northern and eastern regions, particularly during the night.
Temperatures will rise slightly compared to recent days, while winds are forecast to be light to moderate, freshening at times. Sea conditions in the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea will range from slight to moderate, becoming rough intermittently by night.
The changing conditions are driven by the interaction of a surface low-pressure system extending from the east and a high-pressure system advancing from the west, accompanied by a weak upper-air low, a pattern that often brings cloudiness and unstable weather during the winter months.
On Sunday, cloud cover is expected to increase at times, especially over coastal, northern and eastern areas, with a continued chance of rainfall during the daytime. Humidity levels will rise overnight into Monday morning, creating favourable conditions for mist formation in some coastal locations.
Winds will shift from south-westerly to north-westerly and may strengthen, with rougher seas possible, particularly in northern waters.
By Monday, the weather is forecast to become fair to partly cloudy, though low clouds may linger over eastern and northern regions. A slight drop in temperatures is expected, most notably in northern parts of the country.
Humid conditions will persist at night and into Tuesday morning across coastal and internal areas, while winds may freshen again from the northwest, keeping sea conditions unsettled at times.
On Tuesday, skies are expected to remain fair to partly cloudy, with low clouds appearing over eastern areas. High humidity overnight could lead to fog or mist formation by Wednesday morning, particularly in northern, coastal and internal regions. Winds are likely to ease, and sea conditions should improve, becoming generally slight.
By midweek, on Wednesday, the outlook points to fair to partly cloudy weather, with light to moderate winds and relatively calmer seas, especially in the Oman Sea.
