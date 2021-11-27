Seema Khan, Neelam Kothari, Bhavana Pandey, Maheep Kapoor in 'The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives' Image Credit: Netflix

Scandals, gossip and a whole lot of tea will spilled as ‘The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives’ commences filming from season two.

Show producer Karan Johar took to social media on Saturday to take fans behind the scenes as the second season of the show commended shooting, with Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, Neelam Kothari and Seema Khan all set to return to the reality show that will stream on Netflix.

“Our favourite Bollywood wives are more fabulous than ever. Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives Season 2 is now filming!,” posted Johar, along with a BTS clip that kicks off with Kothari addressing the viewers as she says: “You guys have no idea what’s coming your way.”

The show takes a deep dive into the shenanigans of Bollywood insiders, with Maheep Kapoor being the wife of actor Sanjay Kapoor, sister-in-law to Anil Kapoor and who is now a bonafide star mother as her daughter Shanaya Kapoor awaits her big film debut next year with Johar’s production.

Bhavana Pandey is married to veteran actor Chunky Panday [he goes by a differently spelled last name], and is mother to actress Ananya Panday who was also propelled into Bollywood with Johar’s ‘Student of the Year 2’ in 2019.

A still from season one of 'The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives' Image Credit: Netflix

Kothari is a former actress who ruled in the 90s and is currently married to actor Samir Soni, while Seema Khan is wife to Bollywood actor and producer Sohail Khan, who is the younger brother of superstar Salman Khan. Although, going by the first season, it appeared that Seema Khan and Sohail Khan were separated.

While the first season saw the quartet rub shoulders with their famous celebrity friends, including Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, along with appearances by Ananya, Shanaya and Arjun Kapoor, it will be interesting to see whether the second season will touch up on the drugs-on-cruise case that has shaken up Bollywood with the arrest of Shah Rukh and Gauri’s son Aryan Khan, who spent 28 days behind bars.

Aryan Khan and Ananya Panday Image Credit: Instagram.com/___aryan___ and Instagram.com/ananyapanday