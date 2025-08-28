Reducing the GST load will free up more funds for Indian businesses and could also potentially lead to higher spending by consumers. What the Indian government hopes to achieve is offset the drop in GDP growth brought on by US tariffs through higher domestic spending.

“This simplification aims to reduce the tax burden for consumers and businesses, especially by moving nearly 99% of goods currently taxed at 12% to the lower 5% slab,” said Vaishnav. “And shifting about 90% of goods from the 28% slab to the 18% rate.

The Indian stock markets re-opened weaker, with the Sensex down over 600 points to 80,272 and the Nifty lower by 146 points to 24,565 by 8:20am UAE time. The Indian rupee is steady at 23.87 to the dirham, but will remain under pressure. (The Indian markets were closed Wednesday (August 27) because of ‘Ganesh Chaturthi’.)

“In the luxury homes segment, we could at best expect nuanced changes because while input costs may reduce, the luxury items used in such projects may be subject to the highest 40% rate, thus reducing the potential for price reductions.”

The expectations are that any changes to the current GST structure will be of help to India’s property market too. And one that will be closely watched by NRIs eyeing more investment possibilities in India.

