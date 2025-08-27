Indian jewellery exports to the US were valued at $10 billion. With the 50% duties, Indian jewellers will be ‘priced out’ of the US markets. This is why even partial relief through the duty drawback will be welcomed by jewellery exporters.

Of course, at some point the Reserve Bank of India needs to get into the action, like it did earlier this month when the rupee slipped to 23.93 levels. It has the dollar reserves to take on a support mission to keep rupee from falling beyond a point.

“Looking at the current depreciating trend of the rupee, there is a bias that it is heading to 24 against the dirham,” said Rajesh Kumar, Head of Treasury at Lulu Exchange. “It will be interesting to watch RBI’s action to curb the rupee’s fall.”

The rupee will also need to be looked at closely. It will open tomorrow at 23.86 levels to the dirham, and there could well be instant pressure piling onto it. Especially as it’s nearing the month end and Indian importers require to cover their dollar positions.

