Trump withdraws Kamala Harris’s Secret Service protection

Harris scheduled to go on tour to promote a book on her failed presidential bid

Last updated:
AFP
1 MIN READ
Kamala Harris has kept a low profile since losing the race to the White House.
AFP

Washington: The Trump administration has withdrawn former vice-president Kamala Harris’s Secret Service security protection, a White House official said Friday.

The administration terminated an extension approved by then-president Joe Biden for Harris, the defeated Democratic presidential candidate whose customary six-month period of protection as ex-VP ended July 21, CNN reported.

A senior Harris aide told AFP that Harris was “grateful to the United States Secret Service for their professionalism, dedication, and unwavering commitment to safety.”

While she has kept a low profile since losing the election, Harris is scheduled to go on tour this fall to promote a book she has written on her failed presidential bid. This travel will force her to appear often in public.

Harris’s inside look at her short presidential run against Trump is titled “107 Days.”

The memoir, published by Simon & Schuster, will be released on September 23 in the United States.

The first woman to serve as vice-president of the United States, Harris became the Democratic nominee after Biden withdrew from the race amid concerns about his cognitive health.

Harris said she wrote the book with “candour and reflection” and promised a “behind-the-scenes account” of the campaign.

Since taking office in January, Trump has taken a number of measures against his perceived enemies and political opponents.

He has stripped other officials and former officials of their security clearances, targeted law firms involved in past cases against him and pulled federal funding from universities.

Last week, FBI agents raided the home and office of former national security advisor John Bolton, one of Trump’s fiercest critics, in an investigation officials said was linked to classified documents.

