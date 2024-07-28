How will drones help?

MBRHE has employed drone technologies in engineering projects and residential complexes under construction. Drones are used to monitor construction activities at project sites, ensuring compliance with work plans, timelines and safety standards. They provide essential data that enable project teams to perform their tasks more effectively.

The establishment’s use of drone technology extends beyond monitoring construction activities to include preventive maintenance of housing and assets. Drones can detect damages not visible to the naked eye, such as water leaks and insulation faults, with high efficiency and effectiveness. Utilising advanced, high-resolution imaging technologies and AI-based image and data analysis, drones provide precise recommendations, saving time and effort while ensuring a safe and sustainable living environment.

The initiative is in line with the establishment’s main strategy towards digital transformation and in alignment with the UAE AI strategy in promoting reliance on data and the latest fourth industrial revolution technologies to support decision-making and predict future needs. The effort positions the establishment among the leading government entities locally, regionally, and globally. The initiatives include monitoring housing projects, preventive maintenance of assets and properties, and providing smart services integrated with AI to improve the experience of clients and employees, accelerate administrative tasks and boost productivity.

Eng. Abdullah Al Shehi, Director of the Engineering Projects Department at MBRHE, stated: “The adoption of drone technology in the establishment’s engineering projects reflects our firm commitment to innovation and leadership in providing distinguished housing services and adopting future-oriented practices within our strategic initiatives. We are confident that this technology will contribute to achieving our strategic objectives, enhancing the efficiency of our operations, and elevating the housing system in the emirate.”

Dubai Social Agenda

The initiative is part of the efforts to implement the Dubai Social Agenda 2033 related to developing the city with the best living experience and housing services. It also aims to enhance resource efficiency according to the goals of the Dubai Urban Plan 2040. By adopting these advanced technologies, MBRHE reaffirms its pivotal role in achieving the emirate’s goals for a smart and sustainable housing future.