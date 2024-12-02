Meet newborns sharing birthday with UAE
Newborns, who share their birthday with the UAE, have added extra delight to several parents in the country, on the special occasion of the 53rd Eid Al Etihad celebrating the Union.
Watch: Emirati who has chronicled UAE’s oral history
Credited as the first Emirati journalist to compile an oral history of the UAE, Abdullah Abdulrahman is also known for a series of newspaper articles written under the title “The Nation’s Encyclopedia”.
60 Indians stranded for over 13 hours depart for the UK
The stranded passengers of Gulf Air flight departed at 04:34am (local time) on Monday from Kuwait, Indian Embassy in Kuwait said in a statement. The statement added that the embassy team was on the ground till the flight departed.
Hack your brain with meditation: Here's the science
Toxic thoughts poison the mind. Chronic mental toxicity damages one's brain, eventually. So, can meditation do the opposite? Dr. Richard Davidson, a neuroscientist, believes it can. And he has proof.