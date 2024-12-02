Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, emphasised that Eid Al Etihad is a momentous occasion to honour the legacy of the founding fathers who established the Union and laid the solid foundations of this prosperous nation.

In a tweet on his X account accompanied by verses from a poem he is personally reading out, Sheikh Hamdan said: “On the 53rd anniversary of our beloved nation’s founding, we proudly reflect on the legacy of Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, and the visionary founding fathers who established the Union and laid the solid foundations of this prosperous nation.