The dog is now being cared for at the House of Hounds
On Tuesday morning, cat rescuer Majeda al Hosani spotted a frail dog sitting on the Al Shawamekh Highway outside Abu Dhabi. The dog wasn’t moving, and Hosani feared for his life. “I was very scared that he might die,” she recalls. Unable to stop immediately, she quickly alerted friends on Facebook.
Hamad Al Ghanem, a Saluki breeder and director of the Saluki of Arabia Club, responded and coordinated with the police to rescue the dog. Rawan Ghunaim, founder of House of Hounds, dedicated to rescuing stray, neglected, abandoned, and surrendered Salukis, is now caring for the animal, describes the rescue: “He spoke to the police, parked safely on the hard shoulder, gently woke the dog, and took him into his car.” Before reaching the clinic, the dog was given water at a nearby gas station. Hosani adds, “He was very tired, and his skin was extremely dry.”
At the clinic, the dog’s condition revealed the severity of his ordeal. Ghunaim, who has been rescuing animals since 2014, explains: “He’s anemic, severely underweight, and exhausted. He has injuries on his face, ear, and lower back, as well as tick fever. There’s also a lump on his back leg, which suggests he may have been hit by a car.”
The dog is now slowly recovering under medical care. Once healthy, he will be put up for adoption and is expected to find a loving foster home. Ghunaim points out that he wasn’t microchipped, a common issue that makes tracing owners nearly impossible. “Unfortunately, this is especially common with Salukis. We often see weaker dogs abandoned during racing season. They’re loving, gentle animals who deserve care and protection,” she says.
This rescue brings to the light the importance of prompt action, be it Hosani's quick response, to the coordinated efforts of Ghanem and Ghunaim.
For one abandoned dog, it meant the difference between life and death, and a second chance at love, care, and a safe home.
