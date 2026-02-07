72-year-old Emirati bowls her way into Abu Dhabi Masters Games spotlight

Zafranah Al Hosani uses sport to show age is no barrier to health or competition
Abu Dhabi: A 72-year-old Emirati woman has taken to the bowling lanes at the Abu Dhabi Masters Games 2026, using sport as a platform to encourage women of all ages to take part in community and international sporting events.
Zafranah Ahmed Al Hosani, the mother of Emirati athletes Hamda and Maryam Al Hosani, is competing in the bowling competitions of the Masters Games, which run in Abu Dhabi until 15 February.
Her participation, she said, is driven by a desire to promote women’s engagement in sport and healthy living, regardless of age.
Speaking at the opening of the global event, Al Hosani said she had committed to regular bowling training at Zayed Sports City in preparation for the competition, aiming to deliver a performance that could inspire other women to participate. “I wanted to be ready, not just to compete, but to show that age should never be a barrier,” she said.
She described the Masters Games as a major international platform with a strong social purpose, highlighting its role in encouraging physical activity across the community and supporting long-term health and wellbeing.
Al Hosani added that she continues to encourage her daughters, Hamda and Maryam, to compete in bowling and athletics, noting that the presence of Emirati women in sporting arenas helps shine a light on their wider contributions to society.
“Women’s participation in events like these reinforces their role in national life and strengthens their standing across all fields,” she said, adding that sport is one of the most important tools for inclusion, visibility and sustainable health.
