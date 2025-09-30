I don’t play for myself, I want to inspire youngsters too, Emirati shuttler Ghadeer says

Teenager became first Emirati woman to claim gold in badminton in April
Dubai; Ghadeer Ali Altahri grew up playing football. But in 2021, at the age of 15, she picked up a badminton racket for the first time at Al Nasr Club — and instantly fell in love with the sport. Just four years later, she’s already become a national champion and a rising star in Emirati badminton.
“At first, I just wanted to try it,” Ghadeer recalls on the sidelines of the Al Ain Masters 2025, which kicked off today. “But I immediately loved the speed and power of the game. I was already fit from football, so I could move fast and felt confident. That gave me a good start.”
Her natural athleticism and determination propelled her forward quickly. Within months, she earned a place on the UAE junior national team. Since then, her journey has been nothing short of remarkable.
In April, she had a breakthrough moment at the GCC Youth Games in Fujairah, where she won gold — becoming the first Emirati woman ever to claim a badminton gold medal.
“That changed everything,” she says, now embracing her growing role as a role model. “After I won, so many young players came up to me and said, ‘We want to be like you.’ It made me proud, but it also gave me a sense of responsibility. I don’t just play for myself anymore — I want to inspire them too.”
With that landmark achievement behind her, Ghadeer has set her sights on even bigger goals: medals at the Arab and West Asia level, competing at the Asian Championships, and one day, qualifying for the Olympic Games.
“I want to play at the highest level,” she says. “I’m focused on building my confidence, improving my ranking, and learning from every match.”
This week, she will compete in the women’s doubles main draw, partnering with Farah Alhajji.
“I’m proud to represent Emirati women,” Ghadeer says. “This tournament is special because it’s on home soil — my family, friends, and even schoolchildren will be watching. If they see us play and feel inspired to pick up a racket, then I’ve already won, no matter the result.”
Playing at home adds an emotional layer. “It feels amazing to play in front of our people,” she says. “The energy and support from the crowd push me to give my very best.”
Among her inspirations are international stars Tai Tzu Ying and An Se-young. “An Se-young’s backhand and movement are amazing,” Ghadeer says. “I want to be like her in how I move on court. But I know I need to keep working on my footwork and strokes. Every day is about getting better.”
Her schedule is intense — not only is she training three to four hours a day, but she’s also a second-year Emergency Medicine student. Balancing both is tough, she admits, but it’s a challenge she embraces.
“It’s not easy,” she says, “but when you love something, you find the time. Badminton has given me purpose, and I want to make the UAE proud.”
A 56-member UAE squad, featuring a blend of seasoned athletes and promising young talent, will represent the host nation at the Al Ain Masters 2025, which runs until October 5 at Al Ain Club in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.
The Al Ain Masters is the only BWF World Tour event in the Middle East and a prestigious Super 100 tournament, attracting nearly 300 players from 38 countries, including five Arab nations. With crucial world ranking points at stake, it plays a significant role on the road to the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games and serves as vital preparation for the upcoming Asian Youth Championships and World Junior Championships.
For Noura Al Jasmi, President of the UAE Badminton Federation, the tournament reflects the rapid growth of the sport in the country. “We are very proud to have such a large team representing the UAE, including so many young and talented women like Ghadeer,” she said. “To see Emirati players competing on home soil in a world-class international tournament is very special. Their hard work and achievements show the bright future of badminton in our country.”
