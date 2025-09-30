I don’t play for myself, I want to inspire youngsters too, Emirati shuttler Ghadeer says

“At first, I just wanted to try it,” Ghadeer recalls on the sidelines of the Al Ain Masters 2025 , which kicked off today. “But I immediately loved the speed and power of the game. I was already fit from football, so I could move fast and felt confident. That gave me a good start.”

Dubai; Ghadeer Ali Altahri grew up playing football. But in 2021, at the age of 15, she picked up a badminton racket for the first time at Al Nasr Club — and instantly fell in love with the sport. Just four years later, she’s already become a national champion and a rising star in Emirati badminton.

For Noura Al Jasmi, President of the UAE Badminton Federation, the tournament reflects the rapid growth of the sport in the country. “We are very proud to have such a large team representing the UAE, including so many young and talented women like Ghadeer,” she said. “To see Emirati players competing on home soil in a world-class international tournament is very special. Their hard work and achievements show the bright future of badminton in our country.”

The Al Ain Masters is the only BWF World Tour event in the Middle East and a prestigious Super 100 tournament, attracting nearly 300 players from 38 countries, including five Arab nations. With crucial world ranking points at stake, it plays a significant role on the road to the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games and serves as vital preparation for the upcoming Asian Youth Championships and World Junior Championships.

Among her inspirations are international stars Tai Tzu Ying and An Se-young. “An Se-young’s backhand and movement are amazing,” Ghadeer says. “I want to be like her in how I move on court. But I know I need to keep working on my footwork and strokes. Every day is about getting better.”

“That changed everything,” she says, now embracing her growing role as a role model. “After I won, so many young players came up to me and said, ‘We want to be like you.’ It made me proud, but it also gave me a sense of responsibility. I don’t just play for myself anymore — I want to inspire them too.”

Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.