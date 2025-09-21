Top international stars to feature in Al Ain Masters 2025

This year’s event will attract approximately 300 players from 38 countries
Dubai: Former World No 1 Kidambi Srikanth of India and rising Malaysian star Justin Hoh headline a strong men’s singles field at the Al Ain Masters 2025, set to take place at the Khalifa Bin Zayed Hall, Al Ain Club. The women’s singles draw features exciting talents such as Polina Buhrova of Ukraine and Indonesia’s Mutiara Ayu Puspitasari, promising a high-octane week of action.
As a BWF World Tour Super 100 tournament, this year’s event will attract approximately 300 players from 38 countries, including representation from five Arab nations, with the UAE leading the way as host. With world ranking points and prize money up for grabs, the Al Ain Masters stands as a pivotal stop on the international badminton circuit.
Noura Al Jasmi, President of the UAE Badminton Federation, expressed her pride in the tournament’s growing stature. “Hosting the Al Ain Masters as part of the BWF World Tour is a proud and landmark moment for badminton in the UAE. The presence of nearly 300 players from 38 countries reflects the tournament’s rising global reputation and the international community’s trust in our capabilities.
This event not only inspires our youth but also promotes the values of hard work and sportsmanship. It positions the UAE as a key hub for international badminton and contributes to a lasting legacy for the sport in the region,” she added.
In men’s singles, Srikanth, a gold medallist in both the 2022 Thomas Cup and 2018 Commonwealth Games, and Justin Hoh will also be challenged by Indonesia’s Prahdiska Bagas Shujiwo.
The women’s singles bracket will spotlight the next generation of stars. Polina, a bronze medallist at the US Open, comes in with strong form, while India’s Anmol Kharb, part of the 2024 Asian Team Championships silver-winning squad, is eyeing a breakout performance. Mutiara Ayu Puspitasari of Indonesia, fresh from her Yonex Luxembourg Open 2025 win, adds further depth to the competition.
In women’s doubles, Thailand’s Laksika Kanlaha / Phataimas Muenwong, ranked No. 30 in the world, bring proven pedigree as Thailand Masters 2025 silver medallists and Dubai 2023 Asia Mixed Team Championships bronze medallists. Ukrainian duo Polina Buhrova / Yevheniia Kantemyr also enter with momentum, having secured six medals at Challenger events in 2024.
The men’s doubles event will feature Jui-Hsuan Huang / Zhi-Wei He of Chinese Taipei, who recently stood on the podium at both the US Open 2025 (silver) and the Canada Open 2025 (bronze).
In mixed doubles, India’s Rohan Kapoor / Ruthvika Shivani Gadde, ranked 32nd in the world, aim to claim their first medal together this year, building on a strong season that includes two golds and one silver at International Challenger events. They will face stiff competition from Indonesia’s Marwan Faza / Aisyah Salsabila Putri Pranata, the reigning Vietnam Open champions.
September 30 and October 1: Qualifying rounds
October 2: Main draw begins
October 4-5: Semi-finals and finals
