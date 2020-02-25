The India Club badminton officials from left: Jaffar Ebrahim (Dubai Badminton Development Manager, BWF) Bharat Chachara (CEO, India Club), Sunil Singh (Board of Trustee & Head of the Badminton Tournament Committee), Suresh Menon (Sports Secretary, India Club ) and Girish Chand (Badminton Tournament Committee Member), Ravi B M (Li-Ing) announce the staging of the 43rd edition of the India Club UAE Open Badminton tournament. Image Credit: Organisers

Dubai: India Club UAE Open Badminton tournament, the UAE’s oldest badminton tournament, will stage its 43rd edition from March 17 at the India Club badminton courts.

The organisers have decided to make this edition special through some innovative ideas. For the first time, the event will run an Emirati Junior tournament to boost the game among youngsters while the event will also have Air Badminton, an outdoor event which was introduced by Badminton World Federation in May last year.

The tournament’s first edition was held in 1978 and it’s popularity of the tournament has grown over the years with a massive rise in participation every year. Speaking to Gulf News, Sunil Singh, who heads the Badminton Organising Committee, said: “Last year, we had a record 700 participants and expect to break that record too this time. We are introducing a Emirati junior tournament for eight categories from the age of 12 to 18 to provide a platform for Emiratis. The Air Badminton, to be held outdoor, will be played with newly designed shuttle cock and will have six categories in this division.”

The tournament will have a staggering 51 categories. “Cash prizes amounting to a total of Dh65,000 will be given away, making it the richest badminton tournament in the country. After one-month long contests, the final will be held on April 17,” said Suresh Menon, the club’s sports secretary.

The tournament is open to all the players from the UAE as well as abroad. The last four editions of this tournament had received Four-Star Rating in the Sports Events Ranking System by Dubai Sports Council. All the matches in the three indoor courts will be streamed live on India Club YouTube channel. The tournament has received sponsorship support from Friends’ Provident International, Li-Ning, Britannia, Nikon, Carrera Sunglasses, Super Vision Opticals, Blue Bell Shipping Company, Well Coat Paints, Air India, Aarushi Designs, Polaroid Sunglasses & SUNO 1024.

As part of the India Club’s drive towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), exhibition matches will be conducted for the Special Needs Children and individuals and for blue collar labourers.