Playing for passion, not pay

Despite representing the country, Areej is candid about the realities of women’s football. “We don’t play for money — not yet, anyway,” she says. “Most of us have full-time jobs. We train after work, late into the evenings, because we love it.”

By day, she leads Design Production at the Education and Culture Division of Expo City Dubai. By night, she transforms into an athlete — chasing footballs, trophies, and change.

“If we had the same opportunities as male players,” she admits, “we could achieve so much more. That’s what keeps me going — paving the way for the next generation.”

A record-breaker with purpose

During the pandemic, Areej set her sights on something audacious: a Guinness World Record. She spent three weeks perfecting the hotstepper juggling trick, determined to make her mark.

The result? She shattered the previous record of 67 touches, hitting an incredible 86 in just one minute.

“It wasn’t about the numbers,” she says with a smile. “It was about showing the world that there’s football talent here in the UAE — and putting women’s football on the map.”

Redefining the modern Emirati woman

Between motorbike rides, football boots, and national team glory, Areej embodies a more nuanced picture of Emirati women.

Plus, her journey is deeply tied to her identity.

“Being an Emirati woman, for me, is proof that we can achieve anything,” she says. “The country gives us so many opportunities and invests so much in empowering women. This day is a testament to that support — and a reminder that we have the platform to succeed.”

As the UAE celebrates Emirati Women’s Day, Areej hopes her story inspires others to chase their dreams — whether on the pitch or beyond it.

“Work hard, stay passionate, and don’t hold back,” she says.

“With the right opportunities, we can achieve anything.”