Her early years were spent convincing society and family that women belong on the pitch
Dubai: "When I first started kicking a ball around with my brothers, I never imagined I’d one day wear the UAE jersey." That’s Areej Al Hammadi, one of the UAE’s top women footballers, reflecting on a journey that’s been anything but predictable.
Today, she’s a proud member of the UAE National Women’s Football Team, a Guinness World Record holder, and an inspiring voice for breaking stereotypes. But the road here hasn’t been smooth — and she’s the first to admit it.
Growing up, Areej didn’t have many role models who looked like her on the football pitch.
“Back then, you never saw young girls wearing football jerseys,” she recalls. “Today, you walk outside and you’ll spot three or four little girls proudly wearing their favourite team’s kit. That change didn’t happen overnight.”
Her early years were spent challenging stereotypes and convincing society — and at times even her own family — that women belong on the pitch. “It’s not just about playing a sport; it’s about creating space for girls to dream without limits,” she says.
Despite representing the country, Areej is candid about the realities of women’s football. “We don’t play for money — not yet, anyway,” she says. “Most of us have full-time jobs. We train after work, late into the evenings, because we love it.”
By day, she leads Design Production at the Education and Culture Division of Expo City Dubai. By night, she transforms into an athlete — chasing footballs, trophies, and change.
“If we had the same opportunities as male players,” she admits, “we could achieve so much more. That’s what keeps me going — paving the way for the next generation.”
During the pandemic, Areej set her sights on something audacious: a Guinness World Record. She spent three weeks perfecting the hotstepper juggling trick, determined to make her mark.
The result? She shattered the previous record of 67 touches, hitting an incredible 86 in just one minute.
“It wasn’t about the numbers,” she says with a smile. “It was about showing the world that there’s football talent here in the UAE — and putting women’s football on the map.”
Between motorbike rides, football boots, and national team glory, Areej embodies a more nuanced picture of Emirati women.
Plus, her journey is deeply tied to her identity.
“Being an Emirati woman, for me, is proof that we can achieve anything,” she says. “The country gives us so many opportunities and invests so much in empowering women. This day is a testament to that support — and a reminder that we have the platform to succeed.”
As the UAE celebrates Emirati Women’s Day, Areej hopes her story inspires others to chase their dreams — whether on the pitch or beyond it.
“Work hard, stay passionate, and don’t hold back,” she says.
“With the right opportunities, we can achieve anything.”
