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Egypt's Economic Surge: Tourism and reforms drive growth in 2025

Grand Egyptian Museum serves as a symbol of the nation’s renewed economic dynamism

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Egypt's Economic Surge: Tourism and reforms drive growth in 2025

The November 2025 opening of the Grand Egyptian Museum (GEM) marked more than a cultural milestone for Egypt, serving as a symbol of the nation’s renewed economic dynamism. The landmark launch came as tourist arrivals climbed to nearly 19 million in 2025, up 21 per cent year on year, while a report from Goldman Sachs forecast the country to be among the world’s top ten economies by 2075.

“Anyone observing Egypt today can see that the country is entering a new chapter of substantial growth, with tourism at the forefront,” says Merette Elsayed, CEO of Legacy Management & Development, operating company of the GEM.

Egypt’s GDP grew 4.4 per cent in the 2024-25 fiscal year, with an acceleration to 5.3 per cent in the first quarter of 2025-26. That has bolstered confidence among policymakers that 2026 marks the point where structural reforms, tighter fiscal and monetary discipline and rising investment translate into durable growth. “All major sectors contributed positively in the first quarter,” says Minister of Planning, Economic Development and International Cooperation Rania Al-Mashat. “With the current pace of reforms, I believe we will accelerate from where we are today.”

That growth is creating opportunity, reflected in a 73 per cent rise in private sector investment in 2025. As landmarks such as the GEM spur continued demand in tourism, sectors from technology and renewables to industry and agriculture benefit from reform momentum, offering growing scope for international partners.

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