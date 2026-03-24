Egypt's Economic Surge: Tourism and reforms drive growth in 2025

Egypt’s GDP grew 4.4 per cent in the 2024-25 fiscal year, with an acceleration to 5.3 per cent in the first quarter of 2025-26. That has bolstered confidence among policymakers that 2026 marks the point where structural reforms, tighter fiscal and monetary discipline and rising investment translate into durable growth. “All major sectors contributed positively in the first quarter,” says Minister of Planning, Economic Development and International Cooperation Rania Al-Mashat. “With the current pace of reforms, I believe we will accelerate from where we are today.”