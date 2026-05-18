Magrabi Retail signs agreement to acquire a majority stake of leading Egyptian retailer Baraka Optics Group

Ahmed Ragab, Chairman and CEO of Baraka Optics Group, added: “For decades, Baraka has been more than a business to our family; it has been a vision first shaped by my father, Mohamed Fathy Ragab, and built with great care over the years through trust, service, and a deep understanding of our customers. What makes this moment especially meaningful is that we are joining forces with a group that also understands the value of legacy, family, and long-term stewardship. We see in MAGRABI not only a market leader, but also a like-minded family business with the vision and scale to build on what Baraka has proudly built since its founding in 1979. We look forward to this next chapter with confidence and with great respect for what both businesses represent.”