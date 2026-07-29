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UAE, Egypt sign deal to expand air services over next five years

Countries agree phased expansion of air traffic rights to meet growing travel demand

Last updated:
Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
2 MIN READ
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Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi, Director General of the UAE General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) and Captain Sameh Fawzy, President of the Egyptian Civil Aviation Authority (ECAA) ink the pact.
Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi, Director General of the UAE General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) and Captain Sameh Fawzy, President of the Egyptian Civil Aviation Authority (ECAA) ink the pact.
GCAA

The understanding was signed on the sidelines of the 11th ICAO AFI Week in Cairo by Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi, Director General of the UAE General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), and Captain Sameh Fawzy, President of the Egyptian Civil Aviation Authority (ECAA).

According to the two countries, the agreement sets out a phased framework to expand air services in line with growing demand for passenger travel. The move is also expected to create new opportunities for airlines while strengthening economic cooperation between the UAE and Egypt.

Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri, UAE Minister of Economy and Tourism and Chairman of the Board of the General Civil Aviation Authority, said the agreement reflects the close relationship between the two countries.

"The phased expansion of air traffic rights will support the aviation sector, promote tourism, the economy and investment, and further advance the distinguished economic partnership between our two countries."

Egypt's Minister of Civil Aviation, Dr Sameh Ahmed El Hefny, said the understanding marks "another important milestone" in aviation cooperation between the two countries.

"It will enhance air connectivity, respond to the growing demand for air transport services, and further reinforce the position of both countries as leading aviation hubs in the region."

Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi, Director General of the GCAA, said the agreement establishes "a balanced framework" to support the sustainable growth of air services.

"It creates greater opportunities for airlines and travellers in both countries."

Captain Sameh Fawzy, President of the Egyptian Civil Aviation Authority, said the understanding reflects the shared vision of both aviation authorities to develop a modern, safe and sustainable air transport sector while improving the efficiency of air services.

The phased expansion is intended to strengthen air connectivity between the UAE and Egypt over the next five years as passenger demand continues to grow.

The latest agreement builds on decades of cooperation between the UAE and Egypt, which have signed a number of aviation and tourism accords over the years.

These include a bilateral Air Transport Agreement, memoranda of understanding on air transport services and aviation safety, and a tourism cooperation agreement.

The two countries also maintain close economic ties through agreements covering investment, trade, taxation and infrastructure, reflecting one of the region's strongest bilateral partnerships.

Dhanusha Gokulan
Dhanusha GokulanChief Reporter
Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.
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