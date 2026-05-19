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Offbeat moments from around the world in pictures

A visual journey through strange, surprising and captivating moments worldwide

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
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Akram al-Fayoumi, 13-year-old Palestinian amputee, performs a stunt while rollerblading past destroyed buildings with his prosthetic leg attachment along a street in Gaza City.
Akram al-Fayoumi, 13-year-old Palestinian amputee, performs a stunt while rollerblading past destroyed buildings with his prosthetic leg attachment along a street in Gaza City.
AFP
1/12
Workers set up scaffolding for the assembly of giant screens and stages of the FIFA Fan Festival at Zocalo square ahead of the World Cup in Mexico City.
AFP
2/12
Mexican singer Gloria Trevi performs at the Tecate Emblema music festival in Mexico City.
AP
3/12
A fire breather performs during the Surabaya Vaganza street night parade, part of celebrations marking the 733rd anniversary of Surabaya, Indonesia's second largest city.
AFP
4/12
A bodybuilder competes in the 20th South East Asian Championships 2026 at the Myanmar Convention Center in Yangon on May 16, 2026.
AFP
5/12
Humanoid robots dressed as Buddhist monks attend at a parade as part of a 'Lotus Lantern Festival' to celebrate the upcoming Buddha's birthday, in Seoul on May 16, 2026.
AFP
6/12
A sea turtle swims among tourists snorkeling at Piskado beach in Westpunt, Curacao.
AP
7/12
A wild boar piglet grazes in a private housing area of Warsaw.
AFP
8/12
A woman poses with a dog in front of blossoming apple trees in an apple orchard at the Kolomenskoye Museum-Reserve in Moscow.
AFP
9/12
Flocks of flamingos are pictured in a pond in Navi Mumbai.
AFP
10/12
A dog wearing a suit drives a car on the Boulevard de la Croisette ahead of the official ceremony on the sidelines of the 79th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France.
AFP
11/12
A Boeing 777-3B5(ER) aircraft by Korean Air airline flies at sunset in front of clouds shortly after take-off from Frankfurt International Airport in Frankfurt am Main, western Germany.
AFP
12/12
Lithuanian singer Lion Ceccah, representing Lithuania with the song 'Solo Quiero Mas', pose for photographers on the turquoise carpet for the opening ceremony of the Eurovision Song Contest 2026 at the City Hall Square in Vienna, Austria.
AFP
Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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