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Reliance Digital launches Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 series and Galaxy Z Flip8 in India

New Samsung foldables now available online and across Reliance Digital stores

Last updated:
ANI
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Customers try out a newly-released Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 smartphone at a Samsung store in Seoul on July 23, 2026.
Customers try out a newly-released Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 smartphone at a Samsung store in Seoul on July 23, 2026.
AFP

Reliance Digital has announced the availability of Samsung’s latest foldable smartphone lineup in India, including the Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold8 and Galaxy Z Flip8.

The new devices bring upgraded Galaxy AI features, improved performance, premium displays and Samsung’s latest foldable technology, allowing users to multitask, create content and stay connected in new ways.

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Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra offers flagship performance

The Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra leads Samsung’s new foldable range with an 8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X main display, a 200MP camera, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy processor and a 5,000mAh battery.

The premium foldable is available in Graphite, Cream and Violet Shadow colour options.

Galaxy Z Fold8 brings enhanced multitasking

The Galaxy Z Fold8 features a 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X main display, a wider cover screen and Galaxy AI-powered multitasking tools.

It comes in Lavender, Graphite and Cream colour variants, offering a compact foldable design with flagship-level performance.

Galaxy Z Flip8 combines style and technology

The Galaxy Z Flip8 is designed as a pocket-friendly foldable smartphone with a 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, upgraded FlexWindow, 50MP camera system and Galaxy AI features.

Samsung said the device combines fashion-focused design with productivity and entertainment features.

Available at Reliance Digital stores and online

Customers can experience the new Galaxy foldables at Reliance Digital stores, where they can compare models, explore launch offers and get assistance from in-store experts.

The Galaxy Z Fold8 series and Galaxy Z Flip8 are also available through Reliance Digital’s online platform.

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technologySamsung

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