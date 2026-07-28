Galaxy Z Fold8 buyer’s guide: Who needs Samsung’s latest foldable — and who doesn’t

The biggest reason to consider the Galaxy Z Fold8 is simple: The screen

A customer tries out a newly-released Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 smartphone at a Samsung store in Seoul on July 23, 2026. AFP-GREG BAKER

Samsung has spent years trying to answer one question: Can a foldable phone become the only device you need? With the Galaxy Z Fold8, the company is making a more realistic argument. It is not necessarily trying to replace every laptop, tablet or smartphone out there, it is targeting people who want a bigger screen experience without carrying multiple devices. The latest Fold brings a wider, more compact design, a more conventional inner display and upgrades aimed at making the foldable feel like an everyday phone. But at a premium price, the Galaxy Z Fold8 is not automatically the right choice for everyone. For some users, it could be the ultimate productivity and entertainment device. For others, a traditional flagship smartphone may still make more sense. So who should buy the Galaxy Z Fold8, and who should skip it? Based on early reviews, here's the lowdown.

Who should buy the Galaxy Z Fold8? 1. People who want their phone to do more than make calls The biggest reason to consider the Galaxy Z Fold8 is simple: The screen. Open the device and you get a larger 7.6-inch inner display designed for everything from watching videos and browsing the web to handling multiple apps at once. For people who regularly reply to emails, check documents, compare information or manage work on the move, a foldable can offer something a traditional smartphone cannot: more space without carrying a separate tablet. The Fold8’s wider inner display also makes it better suited for everyday content consumption. Videos, photos and social media feeds are usually designed around wider rectangular screens, and Samsung’s updated approach appears to embrace that reality.

2. Frequent travellers who want fewer devices For travellers, the appeal of a foldable is not just having a bigger screen, it is having fewer things to pack. The Galaxy Z Fold8 can act as: a phone for everyday communication

a mini tablet for flights and hotels

a productivity device for quick work tasks Someone who already carries a phone and tablet while travelling may find the foldable concept more appealing than someone who only uses their smartphone casually.

3. Multitaskers and productivity-focused users The Galaxy Z Fold8 makes the most sense for people who actually use multiple apps at the same time. Opening two or more apps side-by-side is where the foldable format starts to justify itself. This means: checking emails while referencing a document

watching a video while browsing

comparing information across apps For users who mainly use their phone for messaging, calls and occasional browsing, the larger screen may feel unnecessary.

4. Tech enthusiasts who want something different Foldables are still a premium category. Part of the appeal is owning technology that feels different from the standard smartphone design. For buyers who enjoy trying new formats and want a device that stands out, the Galaxy Z Fold8 offers something traditional flagship phones cannot.

Who should skip the Galaxy Z Fold8? 1. People who mainly want the best camera phone The Galaxy Z Fold8 is a premium phone, but it is not necessarily Samsung’s best camera device. Users who prioritise photography, especially zoom photography and flagship-level camera flexibility, may find traditional premium phones a better fit. The Fold8 is built around the foldable experience first. The camera is important, but the screen is the star.

2. Anyone who wants a simple smartphone experience A regular flagship phone already does most everyday tasks extremely well. If your smartphone use mostly involves: WhatsApp

social media

calls

taking occasional photos

watching short videos Then the Fold8’s larger screen may not change your daily habits enough to justify the premium. The foldable works best when you actually use the extra space.

3. Buyers who are worried about durability Samsung has improved foldable technology significantly over the years, but some concerns remain. The crease is still visible in certain conditions, and users can still feel the fold while scrolling. For many owners, it may become something they stop noticing over time. But buyers who want a completely seamless display experience may still prefer a traditional smartphone.

4. People looking for maximum battery life The Galaxy Z Fold8’s battery improvements are welcome, but foldables still face a design challenge: fitting powerful hardware, two screens and a hinge into a slim body. Heavy users may find that traditional flagship phones with larger batteries remain better suited for long days of intensive use.

The biggest question: Do you need a foldable? The Galaxy Z Fold8 is not designed to replace every phone on the market. Its appeal depends on how you use your device. If your phone is mainly a communication tool, a regular flagship may be enough. But if your smartphone has become your entertainment screen, work device, reading companion and travel gadget, the Fold8 starts to make a stronger case.

Lakshana N Palat Assistant Features Editor Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing. Show More