Al Jarwan further explained that Al Qaydh in Arab tradition represents the very core of summer, the time of greatest heat. It is said to begin with the rising of the Pleiades star cluster, known as Thuraya, and end with the rising of the star Canopus, known as Suhail. The Pleiades appears above the eastern horizon on the morning of June 7, announcing the end of the Kanat Al Thuraya period, during which the star cluster was veiled from view for approximately thirty-nine days.