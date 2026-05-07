What causes high humidity, dust storms and temperatures above 50°C
Dubai: The UAE is known for many things: towering skyscrapers, ambitious development, and a climate that commands respect. For residents and visitors alike, the summer heat is a defining feature of life in this Gulf nation.
But what exactly makes the UAE's weather so extreme? Why does the air feel heavy and suffocating on some days, while on others the heat is dry and sharp? And most importantly, what should residents know to stay safe?
The UAE gets extremely hot and humid during summer due to a combination of its geographical location in the subtropical desert belt, the Indian Monsoon Low that extends its influence westward, and the Arabian Gulf's warm waters which provide abundant moisture.
According to the National Centre of Meteorology, three specific meteorological phenomena drive the UAE's summer heat. The first is the synoptic pattern dominated by the extension of the Indian Monsoon Low. This low-pressure system originates over northern India and Pakistan and travels westward, passing through Iran, Kuwait, Iraq, and the Arabian Peninsula.
When this hot air mass reaches the Rub' Al Khali, the Empty Quarter, which is naturally scorching during summer, the heat intensifies further. The centre explained that the monsoon low results from the rush of humid air masses from the southeast and east, with the Indian Ocean serving as the effective source supplying the region with humid air.
The second reason is the influence of thermal surface low-pressure systems centered over the Arabian Peninsula, with maximum temperatures in some areas reaching 50 degrees Celsius, especially in inland and southern regions.
The third reason lies in the prevailing winds accompanying the synoptic pattern. These winds are typically southeasterly and southwesterly, originating from intensely hot regions, which further elevates temperatures across the country.
The centre also noted that the UAE is affected on most summer days by the successive land and sea breeze cycle. Northwesterly winds blow during midday and evening hours, leading to a rise in relative humidity levels.
On some occasions, dry southerly winds stir up dust and sand, reducing visibility. When northwesterly winds intensify due to the advance of the Indian Monsoon Low and combine with a high-pressure system from the west, a pressure gradient occurs, accelerating winds that stir up dust over Iraq, northern Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait. These winds are locally known as Al Shamal, meaning The North.
The feeling of heat stress and exhaustion is often overwhelming, particularly during midday and nighttime hours. The National Centre of Meteorology has confirmed that this feeling is not primarily due to rising temperatures alone but is rather the result of high humidity levels.
The humidity arrives from the east, carried by the Indian Monsoon Low, as moist air travels across the warm waters of the Arabian Gulf. When this moisture-laden air reaches the UAE, combined with calm wind conditions, it creates a suffocating sensation known as heat stress.
The eastern mountain ranges play a fascinating role. When humid air masses encounter these mountains, a process called dynamic lifting forces the air to rise, cool, and condense, leading to the formation of summer cumulus clouds. These clouds often bring rainfall, sometimes with thunder, over the eastern areas during daytime hours.
The National Centre of Meteorology has confirmed that the classification of summer heat around the world varies from one place to another.
Ibrahim Al Jarwan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Astronomical Society and member of the Arab Union for Astronomy and Space Sciences, said that the UAE will witness from May onwards a gradual rise in temperatures until the official start of summer on June 21. The peak of summer and the most intense heat typically occurs from mid-June to mid-August.
Al Jarwan clarified that the Murabba'aniyah summer period begins on June 7 and continues until July 16. This is the season during which maximum temperatures reach their absolute extremes over a period of forty days, marking what is known as Jamrat Al Qaydh, or the peak of summer heat.
Al Jarwan further explained that Al Qaydh in Arab tradition represents the very core of summer, the time of greatest heat. It is said to begin with the rising of the Pleiades star cluster, known as Thuraya, and end with the rising of the star Canopus, known as Suhail. The Pleiades appears above the eastern horizon on the morning of June 7, announcing the end of the Kanat Al Thuraya period, during which the star cluster was veiled from view for approximately thirty-nine days.
Al Jarwan noted that during the Murabba'aniyah period, what is known as Al Barid Al Kabeer or Barid Al Thuraya occurs, dominated by Al Bawarih winds, which are active northwesterly winds that can exceed fifty kilometres per hour during the first half of June.
These winds are dry, originating from northwestern desert lands, and carry dust. He also noted that winds known as Al Samoom blow from mid-June to mid-August, bringing heatwaves that push daytime temperatures beyond forty-eight degrees Celsius, with nighttime temperatures remaining above thirty degrees.
From mid-July to the end of October, Al Jarwan added, moisture masses begin flowing from the Arabian Sea toward the southern half of the Arabian Peninsula. Humidity rises sharply along coastal areas, causing significant discomfort as high humidity coincides with high temperatures, especially on calm days. This period may feature Al Kawos winds, active southeasterly winds carrying significant moisture. When these moist masses collide with the southern highlands, cumulus clouds form and lead to thunderstorms, known in the UAE and Oman as Al Rawayih.
May is said to be a transitional month between winter and summer. The sun continues its northward movement, gradually increasing daylight hours. The Siberian high-pressure system retreats, and the region becomes influenced by atmospheric low-pressure extensions.
Relative humidity decreases compared to April, especially during the second half of the month. The average mean temperature in May ranges between 30.6 and 33.6 degrees Celsius. The highest temperature ever recorded in the UAE during May was 51.6 degrees Celsius in Sweihan in 2025.
June brings the official beginning of summer on June 21. Temperatures rise sharply, particularly in southern and inland areas. July sees the continuation of the Murabba'aniyah period until July 16, with temperatures reaching their absolute maximum.
Nighttime temperatures remain very high, often above thirty degrees. August is typically the most intense month for heat, especially during its first half. Inland areas repeatedly experience daily temperatures above fifty degrees Celsius, while coastal urban centers like Abu Dhabi and Dubai consistently record highs in the mid-forties. Humidity levels are at their peak.
The summer of 2025 was exceptional. According to the National Centre of Meteorology, the UAE experienced its hottest spring ever recorded.
On August 1, 2025, the temperature in Sweihan reached 51.8 degrees Celsius, the highest since 2021, approaching the all-time UAE record of 52.1 degrees Celsius recorded in July 2002.
A study from the Mabarak Centre for Arabian Gulf Climate and Environmental Research at New York University Abu Dhabi revealed that marine heatwaves in the Gulf occur when two main wind patterns change: the weakening of Al Shamal winds and the intensification of Indian summer monsoon winds.
These changes lead to increased humidity above Gulf waters and heat trapping on the sea surface. The likelihood increases during La Niña conditions, when the equatorial Pacific Ocean becomes cooler than normal. When these patterns coincide, Gulf waters record their highest temperatures, threatening coral reefs, fish stocks, and coastal ecosystems.
The most dangerous period for heat stress occurs from mid-June to mid-August. The combination of high temperatures above forty-five degrees Celsius and high humidity above sixty percent can be life-threatening. The hottest hours are typically between 12:00pmand 4:00pm, though humidity can make nighttime conditions nearly as uncomfortable.
Every year, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) implements a Midday Break, prohibiting work under direct sunlight and in open-air spaces between 12:30pm and 3:00pm, from 15 June to 15 September.
Now in its 22nd consecutive year, the Midday Break is rooted in a sustainability-centred approach that the UAE implements in line with its commitment to providing a safe working environment as per international best practices and occupational health and safety standards, protecting workers from injuries and illnesses caused by working in high temperatures during the summer months.