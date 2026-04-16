SpiceJet aircraft collides with Akasa plane in Delhi

Taxiing jet strikes stationary aircraft; passengers safe, probe launched
DUBAI: A mid-afternoon taxiing manoeuvre at one of India’s busiest airports took a sudden turn on Thursday when a SpiceJet aircraft collided with a stationary Akasa Air plane at Delhi airport, triggering an aviation safety probe even as all passengers and crew escaped unharmed.
The incident occurred around 2:15 pm when the SpiceJet Boeing 737, arriving from Leh, was taxiing towards its designated bay and made contact with an Akasa Air aircraft preparing for departure to Hyderabad, according to officials.
Initial reports indicated that the right winglet of the SpiceJet aircraft struck the left-hand horizontal stabiliser of the Akasa plane, causing visible damage to both aircraft. Despite the impact, no injuries were reported.
In a statement, Akasa Air said its flight QP-1406, scheduled to operate from Delhi to Hyderabad, had to return to the bay following the collision.
“Preliminary information indicates that Akasa’s aircraft was stationary when another airline’s aircraft made contact with it,” the airline said.
All passengers and crew members were safely disembarked, and the airline said alternative arrangements were being made to ensure passengers reached Hyderabad at the earliest.
Both aircraft have been grounded for inspection and repairs, aviation officials said, as the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) launched an investigation into the incident.
The aviation regulator confirmed that the SpiceJet aircraft, a B737-700 (VT-SLB), was taxiing in the allocated parking bay after operating flight SG-124 from Leh when it struck the Akasa aircraft positioned on the apron after pushback.
“Due to the impact, the right-hand winglet of the SpiceJet aircraft and the horizontal tail surface of the Akasa aircraft were damaged,” the DGCA said in its preliminary assessment.
The latest incident adds to a series of ground-related accidents at Indian airports. Earlier this month, a catering vehicle collided with a parked IndiGo aircraft at Kolkata airport, resulting in minor damage.
While Thursday’s collision did not result in injuries, it underscores the critical importance of ground movement coordination and safety protocols in congested airport environments.
Authorities are expected to examine ground handling procedures, communication between cockpit and air traffic control, and adherence to taxiing protocols as part of the ongoing investigation.
-- With IANS inputs