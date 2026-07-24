Away The Carry-On review: Is the cult suitcase worth it?

Away's Carry On has become one of the most recognisable suitcases in modern travel, appearing as often in airport lounges as it does on social media. The attention is understandable, but so is the question many shoppers ask before spending premium money on luggage. Is it genuinely better, or simply better marketed? The short answer is yes, it earns its reputation for build quality and thoughtful design, although not every traveller needs to pay for those refinements.