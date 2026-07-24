Away The Carry-On review: Is the cult suitcase worth it?

Away's Carry On is a modern travel icon seen in airports and across social media.
Away's Carry On has become one of the most recognisable suitcases in modern travel, appearing as often in airport lounges as it does on social media. The attention is understandable, but so is the question many shoppers ask before spending premium money on luggage. Is it genuinely better, or simply better marketed? The short answer is yes, it earns its reputation for build quality and thoughtful design, although not every traveller needs to pay for those refinements.
Best for: Frequent travellers who want durable, organised cabin luggage
Bottom line: A premium hard shell suitcase that delivers excellent durability, smooth handling and practical packing features.
Away's Carry On uses a 100 per cent polycarbonate hard shell designed to flex slightly under impact rather than feel rigid. That matters because cabin luggage spends plenty of time in overhead bins, airport security trays and luggage racks, where bumps are inevitable. Reviews consistently describe the shell as tougher than many similarly priced hard shell competitors while still remaining relatively lightweight.
The case opens in a traditional clamshell layout, dividing storage into two equal halves. One side includes a compression panel that helps flatten clothing without needing separate compression cubes, while the opposite compartment uses a zippered divider to keep items contained. Away also includes a removable laundry bag, making it easier to separate worn clothes during longer trips.
Security features include an integrated TSA approved combination lock, while the telescopic handle offers multiple height settings. Four 360 degree spinner wheels complete the package, allowing the suitcase to roll upright through busy terminals with minimal effort.
The minimalist exterior has become part of Away's identity. There are no large logos or decorative panels, only clean lines and a matte finish that helps disguise everyday scuffs better than glossy alternatives. The suitcase is also available in a range of colours, including limited seasonal editions, giving buyers more choice than many traditional luggage brands.
The strongest argument for buying the Away Carry On is how balanced it feels in everyday travel. Reviewers at OutdoorGearLab praised its construction quality, maneuverability and packing system, describing it as one of the strongest polycarbonate carry ons they tested. Wirecutter has also continued recommending it after years of long term evaluation, highlighting its smooth wheels, durable shell and quality components.
Those wheels deserve particular attention. Good spinner wheels make a noticeable difference when moving through large airports, hotel corridors or shopping centres, especially during long layovers. Away's wheels roll quietly and remain stable even when the suitcase is fully loaded, helping reduce the effort needed to navigate crowded terminals.
Packing is equally well considered. The compression system genuinely increases usable space without making the case awkward to close, making it useful for weekend breaks or business travel where cabin baggage is the only suitcase you need. The interior also feels easy to organise, with the divider helping keep shoes, electronics or laundry separate from clothing.
Durability is another area where Away continues to justify its premium positioning. Hard shell luggage inevitably picks up scratches over time, particularly after repeated flights, but multiple long term reviews report that the shell generally resists structural damage well and maintains its appearance better than many competing polycarbonate cases. The company also backs the suitcase with a warranty covering functional defects, adding reassurance for frequent travellers.
Tough polycarbonate shell with strong long term durability
Exceptionally smooth spinner wheels that are easy to manoeuvre
Compression system helps maximise cabin packing space
Clean, understated design backed by a strong warranty
The Away Carry On makes the most sense for travellers who fly several times a year and want luggage that feels refined every time they use it. Business travellers, regular holidaymakers and anyone committed to travelling with cabin baggage will appreciate its smooth handling and well designed interior.
Those who travel only occasionally, or who prioritise maximum packing flexibility, may find better value in a more affordable expandable suitcase. Frequent shoppers returning with extra luggage may also prefer an expandable model instead.
Away helped redefine what premium luggage looks like, but its popularity is supported by more than clever branding. Independent reviews consistently praise the quality of the shell, the smoothness of the wheels and the practicality of its packing system. Years after its launch, it remains one of the benchmark hard shell carry ons in its category.
Is it expensive compared with many cabin suitcases? Yes. Is it overpriced? That depends on how often you travel. If your suitcase spends most of the year in storage, a budget option may serve you perfectly well. If you regularly pass through airports and want luggage designed to withstand repeated trips while making packing simpler, the Away Carry On earns its premium position.
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