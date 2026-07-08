The S'Cure remains one of Samsonite's best known travel cases thanks to its distinctive three point latch closure instead of a conventional zip. The Flowlite polypropylene shell is engineered to stay lightweight while absorbing the knocks that come with baggage handling. Independent luggage reviewers consistently praise its solid construction and smooth handling. The locking system also removes one of the common wear points found on traditional zippered suitcases. It is slightly heavier than some modern ultralight competitors, but travellers who regularly fly often appreciate the added confidence that comes with its sturdy design.