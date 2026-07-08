Summer trips often begin with one important decision before you've even packed a passport
Summer trips often begin with one important decision before you've even packed a passport: choosing the right cabin suitcase. A well designed carry on saves time at the airport, rolls easily through terminals and protects everything from laptops to holiday clothes. Most airlines have their own cabin baggage limits, so checking your airline's allowance before flying remains essential, but a compact 55cm class suitcase is generally the safest choice for frequent travellers.
Our top pick is the American Tourister Technum Suitcase. It combines a lightweight build with an expandable design, making it versatile enough for weekend city breaks and longer journeys where every kilogram counts.
A lightweight all-rounder that balances capacity, durability and everyday practicality.
Key specifications
Hard shell construction
Four 360 degree spinner wheels
Expandable packing section
Integrated TSA combination lock
Lightweight design
What we like
Expandable space gives you flexibility for the journey home
Easy to manoeuvre through busy airports
Recognised travel brand with dependable build quality
Best for: Travellers who want one cabin suitcase that works equally well for holidays and business trips.
The Technum series has built a reputation for keeping weight low without sacrificing durability. Its moulded shell helps protect packed belongings while remaining easy to lift into overhead lockers. Expandability is especially useful if you expect to return with shopping or souvenirs, giving you extra packing room without committing to a larger suitcase. Smooth spinner wheels and a telescopic handle make it comfortable to navigate long airport walks. For most travellers, it strikes the right balance between portability, protection and packing flexibility.
A premium hard shell suitcase built for travellers who prioritise durability.
Key specifications
Flowlite polypropylene shell
Three point locking system
TSA combination lock
Four spinner wheels
Around 2.9kg weight
What we like
Exceptionally robust shell construction
Zip free locking system adds security
Excellent wheel performance on smooth surfaces
Best for: Frequent flyers who value long term durability over maximum packing volume.
The S'Cure remains one of Samsonite's best known travel cases thanks to its distinctive three point latch closure instead of a conventional zip. The Flowlite polypropylene shell is engineered to stay lightweight while absorbing the knocks that come with baggage handling. Independent luggage reviewers consistently praise its solid construction and smooth handling. The locking system also removes one of the common wear points found on traditional zippered suitcases. It is slightly heavier than some modern ultralight competitors, but travellers who regularly fly often appreciate the added confidence that comes with its sturdy design.
An affordable cabin case that delivers dependable everyday performance.
Key specifications
Polypropylene shell
Four spinner wheels
Combination lock
Approximately 2.2kg weight
Organised interior compartments
What we like
Low weight helps maximise airline baggage allowance
Smooth rolling wheels
Good value from a Samsonite-owned brand
Best for: Budget conscious travellers taking short breaks and weekend trips.
Kamiliant focuses on practical travel rather than premium finishes, and the Harrier reflects that approach well. The polypropylene shell keeps weight impressively low while remaining suitable for regular travel. Interior dividers make it easier to separate clothing and accessories without relying entirely on packing cubes. Its simple design is unlikely to attract much attention at the airport, but it delivers where it matters, with straightforward packing, easy mobility and reliable construction for occasional and moderate travel.
Designed around popular cabin baggage dimensions for travellers who fly with multiple airlines.
Key specifications
Cabin-sized hard shell
Four spinner wheels
Integrated combination lock
Lightweight construction
What we like
Compact dimensions suit many airline cabin limits
Easy to lift into overhead bins
Practical layout for short trips
Best for: Travellers who mainly pack for two or three day journeys.
Aerolite has built much of its reputation around producing luggage that fits common airline cabin requirements. That makes this model particularly attractive if you regularly fly short haul routes and want to minimise the chance of checking your bag unexpectedly. The hard shell offers everyday protection while keeping overall weight manageable. Its compact footprint naturally limits packing volume compared with expandable models, making it better suited to efficient packers or shorter holidays.
A refined cabin case aimed at travellers looking for dependable build quality.
Key specifications
Premium Polypropylene material
Four spinner wheels
TSA combination lock
What we like
Clean, understated styling
Focus on durable construction
Comfortable handling through airports
Best for: Travellers looking for a premium alternative with a minimalist design.
Eminent has spent decades producing luggage with durability as a priority. While this model keeps styling understated, it focuses on practical details such as smooth rolling wheels, secure locking and a well organised interior. Depending on the exact version supplied, shell material may vary, so those specifications should be confirmed before publication. Overall, it appeals to travellers who prefer investing in luggage designed for years of regular use rather than replacing cheaper cases more frequently.
Cabin luggage should first match your airline's size allowance. While many carriers accept cases around the 55cm range, exact limits vary, particularly among low cost airlines, so checking before departure avoids surprises at the gate.
The shell material makes a noticeable difference. Polycarbonate generally offers greater flexibility against impacts, while polypropylene is valued for toughness and low weight. Soft sided luggage can squeeze into tighter spaces and often includes exterior pockets, whereas hard shells provide better protection for electronics and fragile items.
Wheel design also deserves attention. Four spinner wheels are easier to manoeuvre through airports than traditional two wheel designs, especially when queues become crowded. Finally, consider the suitcase's empty weight. Every kilogram saved by the case itself becomes extra packing allowance for your clothes and travel essentials.
The American Tourister Technum Suitcase earns our top recommendation because it strikes the best balance between low weight, useful expandability and everyday durability. It suits everything from weekend breaks to longer holidays without feeling oversized for cabin travel.
Travellers who spend much of the year flying may appreciate the added toughness of the Samsonite S'Cure Spinner Cabin, especially its zip free locking system and robust polypropylene shell. The Kamiliant Harrier Cabin Spinner is an easy recommendation for shoppers seeking dependable performance on a tighter budget, while the Aerolite 55x35x25 Cabin Suitcase is well suited to travellers who carefully pack for short trips. Those wanting a more premium finish can also consider the Eminent Cabin Suitcase, once the final model specifications are confirmed.
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