'A new low': Nora Fatehi’s viral track sparks outrage, Armaan Malik joins the backlash

The choreography and lyrics have been slammed as 'vulgar and crass'
The internet is in an uproar over Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke, a new track from the pan-India film KD: The Devil. While the song features the pairing of Nora Fatehi and Sanjay Dutt, it has ignited a firestorm of criticism for lyrics and choreography widely slammed as 'vulgar' and 'crass.'
Singer Armaan Malik didn't hold back his disdain. Taking to X, Malik expressed shock at the track's lyrical content, signaling a decline in the industry's creative standards.
"This showed up on my timeline, and I had to replay it just to make sure I heard it right," Malik posted. "Sad to see commercial songwriting hit a new low."
When questioned by fans on how such lyrics bypass professional filters, Malik admitted he was "speechless," adding that he wished he had never heard the song at all.
The controversy stems from the song's bold, suggestive nature, which many argue crosses the line from 'commercial' to 'inappropriate.' The online reaction has been swift and severe:
Calls for a ban: A significant wave of social media users is demanding the song be pulled, citing its negative influence on younger audiences.
The Sanjay Dutt factor: Fans have expressed disappointment seeing the veteran actor associated with a track that leans so heavily on suggestive humour.
Viral concerns: With the track already being repurposed for reels and short-form content, fans expressed fear the 'vulgarity' is being normalised for mass consumption.
Despite the backlash, the song, composed by Arjun Janya with lyrics by Raqeb Alam, continues to rack up views. It serves as a promotional centerpiece for KD: The Devil, a 1970s-set underworld crime saga directed by Prem.
The film, starring Dhruva Sarja, Shilpa Shetty, and Sanjay Dutt, is currently slated for a pan-India release on April 30, 2026. Whether the film can outrun the toxic buzz of its lead single remains to be seen.