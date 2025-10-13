RTA and GITEX recommend Metro, shuttle buses and free parking at select stations
Dubai: Heading to GITEX 2025 and planning to find parking close to the exhibition? You may want to reconsider. The parking tariff at the multi-storey Exhibition Street Parking has been significantly increased for the event, starting at Dh100 for the first hour and Dh50 for every subsequent hour.
The hike, introduced specifically for Gitex 2025, aims to encourage visitors to use public transport and ease traffic congestion around the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) area.
According to attendees on the ground who confirmed the rates to Gulf News, tariffs at Al Mustaqbal Parking now start from Dh50 for the first hour and Dh30 for every additional hour. Parking for seven hours will cost Dh230, and those who lose their parking ticket will have to pay a Dh600 non-refundable fee. All rates include a five per cent value-added tax (VAT).
In addition, public street parking operated by Parkin has implemented its event tariff, charging Dh25 per hour. These event zones are clearly marked with an ‘X’ on the signboards to help motorists identify them.
To avoid high parking costs, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and Gitex organisers are urging visitors to use Dubai Metro, which provides direct access to the DWTC station on the Red Line. Travellers are advised to ensure their silver Nol card has at least Dh15 balance for a round trip.
Visitors can also take advantage of the Park and Ride service available at select Metro stations. Free multi-storey parking is offered at National Paints, Centrepoint, and e& Metro Stations for those using the Metro — simply scan your Nol card upon entry and exit to validate free parking before travelling to the DWTC Metro Station.
Alternatively, visitors can park at Dubai Mall Zabeel Extension and use the exclusive shuttle buses arranged for pick-up and drop-off between the mall and DWTC.
Those opting for taxis can use Careem or Uber, with Careem offering a Gitex-specific promo code – GITEX GLOBAL 2025.
Gitex 2025 runs from 10am to 5pm, Monday to Friday, and spans seven hours of exhibitions, talks, and networking. The Gulf Information Technology Exhibition (Gitex) is one of the world’s largest annual technology and startup events, bringing together global tech leaders, innovators, investors, and entrepreneurs in Dubai to showcase the latest advancements and discuss the future of the digital economy.
