Nancy Ajram shines in Dubai at Dolphin Boy 2 movie premiere: A gentle and family-friendly sequel

The Lebanese star’s music adds warmth to a colourful animated follow-up

Last updated:
Areeba Hashmi, Special to Gulf News
2 MIN READ
Nancy Ajram walked the red carpet, posing for photos with fans and bringing her trademark warmth to the event.
Areeba Hashmi

Dubai: Dolphin Boy 2 splashed into cinemas with a family-friendly premiere that drew plenty of excitement, especially with Nancy Ajram in attendance.

The Lebanese superstar walked the red carpet, posing for photos with fans and bringing her trademark warmth to the event. Her involvement in the film, through its music, was clearly a highlight for many in the audience.

Visual appeal and pacing

The sequel itself lands comfortably in 'decent animated follow-up' territory. Visually, the film is colourful and lively, with animations that are polished enough to keep younger viewers engaged. While there are a few abrupt time skips that can feel slightly jarring, the overall storyline remains easy to follow, making it accessible for its target audience. As a whole, it sits at around a 5 out of 10, not groundbreaking, but perfectly watchable.

Musical highlights

Nancy Ajram's songs are one of the film's stronger elements. Her tracks are pretty, melodic, and paired with pleasant lyrics that suit the emotional beats of the story. In contrast, the villain Majid, who serves as the film's big bad, is less compelling musically. His theme song is monotone, lacking vocals and energy, which makes it far less memorable than the rest of the soundtrack.

Themes of identity and belonging

Story-wise, Dolphin Boy 2 leans into themes of identity and belonging. Dolphin Boy begins questioning his origins, struggling with a sense of imposter syndrome as Majid attempts to expose the truth behind his past. This emotional thread gives the film some welcome depth. Along the way, he meets Whale Girl, a young, non-speaking character who communicates with sea animals through touch. She becomes key to the plot, ultimately helping save the day with the assistance of a powerful orca.

Resolving the mystery

One recurring question drives Dolphin Boy throughout the film: 'What is my real name?' This mystery is resolved by the end, alongside the discovery of his father and the revelation that his mother now lives in the sea. The final act wraps things up neatly, with Majid dealt with and the islanders finally learning the truth.

Technical notes

The English dub is generally serviceable, though there are noticeable audio disturbances during crowded scenes, where dialogue and background noise occasionally clash. Outside of those moments, it does its job well enough.

Final review

Overall, Dolphin Boy 2 is a pleasant, age-appropriate animated film that will likely resonate most with children and families. It may not leave a lasting impression on older viewers, but between its colourful visuals, gentle message, and Nancy Ajram's musical contribution, it offers a calm and enjoyable cinema outing.

I’m a passionate journalist and creative writer graduate from Middlesex University specialising in arts, culture, and storytelling. My work aims to engage readers with stories that inspire, inform, and celebrate the richness of human experience. From arts and entertainment to technology, lifestyle, and human interest features, I aim to bring a fresh perspective and thoughtful voice to every story I tell.
