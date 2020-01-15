Ajram with her husband, Al Hashem Image Credit: (source: @nancyajram Instagram)

Beirut: Lebanese singer Nancy Ajram’s husband was charged Wednesday with murder in self-defence upon a court order from Mount Lebanon Public Prosecutor Ghada Aoun, the country’s Daily Star newspaper quoted a judicial source as saying.

Fadi Al Hashem allegedly shot dead a man who had broken into Ajram’s family home in Kesrouan in the early hours of January 5.

Aoun’s charges, the judicial source told The Daily Star, were based on Article 547 of the Lebanese Criminal Code, which calls for a minimum sentence of 15 years’ prison with hard labour for “murder with intent.”

He alleged that the man, identified as 30-year-old Mohammad Al Mousa, was trying to rob their home. Surveillance footage showed Al Mousa entering the property via the balcony and making his way to upstairs bedrooms, the newspaper said.

The judicial source said it was unlikely that Hashem would be sentenced for murder, as Article 229 of the criminal code states that “a perpetrator shall not be punished for ... defending himself, others or his property from imminent, grave danger.”