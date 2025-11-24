GOLD/FOREX
MMA fighter Isaac Johnson, 31, dies hours after collapsing in ring during Chicago bout

Johnson collapsed at the Matador Fighter Challenge before being rushed to hospital

Khitam Al Amir
Isaac Johnson
Dubai: A 31-year-old mixed martial arts fighter has died only hours after collapsing suddenly in the ring during a match in Chicago, prompting shock across the city’s combat sports community.

Isaac Johnson, a Chicago native and rising MMA competitor, fell to the ground near the end of his bout at the Matador Fighter Challenge held at Cicero Stadium on Friday, November 21. The incident occurred at around 8:38pm, after which emergency medical teams were immediately called to the scene.

Despite being rushed to Loyola University Medical Centre, Johnson was pronounced dead just a few hours later. His sudden passing has left fellow fighters and event organisers stunned.

Authorities confirmed that an autopsy has been scheduled, with the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office and local police opening an investigation into the circumstances surrounding his unexpected death. Officials have not yet confirmed whether the fatality was directly related to injuries sustained in the match or due to an underlying medical issue.

The event in which Johnson competed had been promoted as “the ultimate MMA and Thai event, where local warriors will battle it out in high-stakes, high-intensity matches.” Fighters from across the region had gathered for the evening’s line-up, which drew a large crowd of spectators.

Johnson, described by friends as a dedicated athlete with ambitions to advance further in the MMA world, had been steadily building his reputation in local circuits. News of his death has prompted messages of condolence from the combat sports community, with many calling for a thorough review of safety protocols.

Authorities are expected to release further details following the autopsy and completion of the investigation.

