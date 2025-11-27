MMA fighter Sinead Kavanagh arrested for 'violent behaviour' on a Ryanair jet

Arrest came after altercation with police officers on flight from Gran Canaria to Dublin
Irish MMA fighter Sinead Kavanagh was reportedly arrested after an alleged altercation with two Spanish police officers on a Ryanair flight from Gran Canaria to Dublin.
Witnesses described a violent scuffle that took place on Monday (November 24, 2025), with Kavanagh reportedly striking the officers while resisting arrest onboard the plane.
Videos of the altercation are circulating on social media.
She was detained at the airport and appeared in court in Telde, Spain, on November 25.
She was released on bail but remains under investigation for assault and resisting arrest.
One of the officers injured in the incident has been placed on medical leave.
Kavanagh, aged 39, is known for her successful featherweight MMA career competing with Bellator.
The incident attracted criticism from the police union, which deplored the lack of resources to handle such confrontations.
According to several Spanish news sources, Kavanagh exhibited "violent behaviour" prior to takeoff, prompting the flight crew to call for police assistance.
The Civil Guard responded and attempted to restrain her, but she allegedly repeatedly struck two officers while resisting arrest.
Footage circulated showing a struggle between Kavanagh and officers on the plane aisle.
It's unclear if there are additional legal restrictions on Kavanagh, including travel limitations. The incident drew media attention due to her profile as a title challenger and friend of Conor McGregor.
