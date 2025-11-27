GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 24°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Europe

MMA fighter Sinead Kavanagh arrested for 'violent behaviour' on a Ryanair jet

Arrest came after altercation with police officers on flight from Gran Canaria to Dublin

Last updated:
Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor
2 MIN READ
MMA fighter Sinead Kavanagh arrested for 'violent behaviour' on a Ryanair jet

Irish MMA fighter Sinead Kavanagh was reportedly arrested after an alleged altercation with two Spanish police officers on a Ryanair flight from Gran Canaria to Dublin.

Witnesses described a violent scuffle that took place on Monday (November 24, 2025), with Kavanagh reportedly striking the officers while resisting arrest onboard the plane.

Videos of the altercation are circulating on social media.

She was detained at the airport and appeared in court in Telde, Spain, on November 25.

She was released on bail but remains under investigation for assault and resisting arrest.

One of the officers injured in the incident has been placed on medical leave.

Kavanagh, aged 39, is known for her successful featherweight MMA career competing with Bellator.

The incident attracted criticism from the police union, which deplored the lack of resources to handle such confrontations.

Court appearance

According to several Spanish news sources, Kavanagh exhibited "violent behaviour" prior to takeoff, prompting the flight crew to call for police assistance.

The Civil Guard responded and attempted to restrain her, but she allegedly repeatedly struck two officers while resisting arrest.

Kavanagh was detained at the airport and appeared in court in Telde, Spain, on November 25.

Footage circulated showing a struggle between Kavanagh and officers on the plane aisle.

It's unclear if there are additional legal restrictions on Kavanagh, including travel limitations. The incident drew media attention due to her profile as a title challenger and friend of Conor McGregor.

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Isaac Johnson

MMA fighter dies after collapsing in Chicago match

2m read
Dubai Airshow crash: Tejas pilot’s remains flown home

Dubai Airshow crash: Tejas pilot’s remains flown home

2m read
A VAR check on Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo red card displays the decision was correct during a World Cup 2026 group F qualifying soccer match between Ireland and Portugal in Dublin, Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)

Ronaldo risks ban at World Cup after red card

2m read
Portugal's forward Cristiano Ronaldo (R) reacts after missing a free kick during the men's football 2026 World Cup Group F qualifier between Ireland and Portugal at Aviva Stadium in Dublin on November 13, 2025.

Ronaldo’s red card for elbowing and sarcastic reaction

4m read