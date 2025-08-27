GOLD/FOREX
Indian Embassy in Kuwait enforces stricter passport photo standards

New standards align with global aviation body requirements starting September

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
The embassy stressed that photographs altered with editing software will not be accepted.
Dubai: The Indian Embassy in Kuwait has announced that beginning in September, passport applications will only be accepted with photographs that meet international aviation standards.

The embassy said the change brings requirements in line with the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), which sets biometric and identity benchmarks for travel documents worldwide.

According to the guidelines, applicants must submit a colour photograph sized 630 by 810 pixels. The image should show the full face from the front, with the head occupying 80 to 85 percent of the frame, against a plain white background free of shadows or reflections. Eyes must be open and unobstructed, without glare or “red eye,” and the mouth must remain closed and level.

The embassy stressed that photographs altered with editing software will not be accepted. Head coverings are banned except for religious purposes.

By enforcing ICAO standards, the embassy said it aims to ensure passports remain compliant with global security and identification protocols.

The Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi is also expected to announce the new rule shortly.

