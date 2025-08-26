Prohibited pollutants include oil and its derivatives, toxic liquids and waste
Dubai: Kuwait’s Environment Public Authority (EPA) has issued a stern warning to anyone who pollutes the country’s marine environment, announcing that violators face up to six months in jail and fines reaching KD 200,000 ($655,000).
The EPA reiterated its commitment to protecting Kuwait’s seas, emphasising that strict penalties remain in force against those found intentionally contaminating seawater.
In a statement, the authority cited Article 68 of the Environmental Protection Law, which mandates imprisonment, hefty fines, or both for individuals who deliberately discharge harmful substances into marine areas, regardless of the source, cause, or quantity.
Prohibited pollutants include oil and its derivatives, toxic liquids and waste, untreated sewage, chemicals, radioactive materials, and harmful forms of energy. The EPA clarified that the penalties cover pollution across Kuwait’s internal waters, territorial sea, adjacent zones, and connected waters.
Authorities urged residents and businesses to exercise caution, stressing that safeguarding the marine environment is a legal responsibility and a national priority.
