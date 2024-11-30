Cairo: Cars owned by drivers caught driving dangerously in Kuwait have been crushed as part of penalties, authorities said, as the country steps up efforts to curb traffic accidents.

The Kuwaiti Interior Ministry said that traffic police arrested the drivers after they were seen in a video on social media 'engaging in dangerous behaviour that put others' lives at risk.'

Intensive investigations led to identifying and apprehending the offenders, the ministry said, adding that the vehicles used in the illegal acts were later crushed.

Necessary legal measures were, meanwhile, taken against the offenders charged with jeopardising the lives of others and damaging the state properties. They were sent to the Central Prison.

A video circulated on social media showed drivers of pick-up vehicles performing dangerous stunts on a public road.

In May, the Kuwaiti Interior Ministry said that as part of measures against vehicles engaged in recklessness and endangering the lives of others, the General Traffic Department, in cooperation with the General Administration of Logistics, began crushing and cutting up such vehicles.

Kuwait is set to adopt a new traffic law incorporating hefty fines to rein in reckless driving and enhance road safety. The current traffic law has been in effect since 1976.

About 300 traffic accidents are recorded daily on average in Kuwait, according to a security official.

Ninety per cent of these accidents are due to lack of attention, drivers’ preoccupation with the mobile phone, recklessness, and high speeding, said Maj. Gen. Yousef Al Khadda, the assistant undersecretary for traffic at the Ministry of Interior.

The fine for using the mobile phone at the wheel will increase in the new law from KD5 to 75, while the penalty for not putting on the seat belt will triple to KD30.