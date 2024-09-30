As Saudi Arabia prepares to host the Global CSR Forum, Dr Mubarak bin Mohammed Al-Boqami, Director General of the General Administration for Social Responsibility at the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development, offers unique insights into the upcoming event and its significance for both Saudi Arabia and the global CSR landscape. Excerpts from an interview.

What’s driving the need for a Global CSR Forum, and what key message are organisers hoping to send?

The Global CSR Forum is set to pave the way for the future of social responsibility, sparking a renewed sense of purpose among business leaders worldwide. By bringing together key players - from corporate executives and government officials to development organisations and CSR experts — the forum will foster dialogue, showcase success stories, address challenges head on, and uncover new opportunities for growth. Beyond talk, the forum aims to ignite innovation and boost competitiveness, all while keeping planetary sustainability and human well-being at the forefront. It also seeks to forge powerful partnerships between the public, private, and non-profit sectors, opening doors for impactful global collaborations.

The core message of this event, which will take place in Riyadh from October 28-29 under the sponsorship of King Salman Bin Abddulaziz, is clear: the Global CSR Forum is a catalyst for change. It’s a space where companies from around the world can connect, share insights, and collaborate to advance social responsibility on a global scale. This collaborative approach not only benefits the environment and communities but also empowers businesses to thrive and achieve their goals.

What tangible benefits is the forum expected to bring in terms of implementing and improving CSR practices, both on a local and global scale?

The forum is poised to deliver a powerful impact, both locally and globally. On the home front, it promises to supercharge corporate social responsibility efforts. Companies will gain insights from shared experiences and forge new partnerships, empowering them to become more active and effective in their CSR initiatives. On the global stage, the forum will act as a vibrant hub for showcasing and sharing best practices in CSR. It’s a chance to celebrate outstanding initiatives, recognise role models, and learn about cutting-edge innovations from around the world.

What core CSR issues is the forum spotlighting?

The forum will centre on several crucial themes, including the public sector’s role in enabling and incentivising CSR initiatives; responsible business models and systems; capacity building, skill enhancement, talent retention, and employee engagement; leveraging technology to amplify the impact of social and environmental initiatives; the role of CSR in shaping strategic sectors through collaboration and sustainable partnerships; principles, standards, and best practices for CSR compliance, including waste management and adopting circular economy principles to support global climate goals; and showcasing experiences related to core CSR topics across various sectors, such as banking, industry, technology, and sports.

What hands-on sessions and workshops are on the forum’s agenda, and what are they aiming to achieve?

The forum will host over 40 interactive sessions and workshops, featuring more than 100 speakers, including ministers, experts, and business leaders from around the world. These sessions will delve into a wide array of topics, such as strategic planning, incentive structures, best practices, and personal development, with a strong emphasis on employee well-being. Additionally, the sessions will cover standards, accountability, and corporate social responsibility reporting. The forum will also offer various other sessions and workshops that will explore all facets of social responsibility, aiming to raise awareness and guide corporate initiatives on a global scale.

How does the forum plan to facilitate the exchange of global best practices, and how do Saudi companies benefit?

Saudi Arabia is making significant strides across global indicators, securing leading positions in many areas. The 2024 Competitiveness Report from the IMD World Competitiveness Center highlights this remarkable progress, particularly in social responsibility, where the Kingdom now ranks 16th globally. Saudi Arabia has launched several outstanding initiatives to promote social responsibility, including the establishment of March 23 as Social Responsibility Day, which has garnered international recognition for its impact on global social responsibility efforts. In this context, the presence of a global forum offers a valuable opportunity to align these efforts by facilitating communication, sharing successes, and best practices.