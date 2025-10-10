UAE issues new customs guidelines for travellers entering and leaving the country

Rules cover cash declarations, restricted goods, and duty-free limits on gifts and tobacco
Abu Dhabi: The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Port Security has issued a comprehensive set of travel regulations for passengers entering or leaving the UAE, aimed at ensuring safety, compliance, and smooth customs procedures, 24.ae reported.
The guidelines stress the importance of declaring cash, valuables, and restricted items to avoid penalties and ensure security across the country’s ports of entry.
In line with the Unified Customs Law of the GCC, travellers carrying more than Dh60,000 — or its equivalent in other currencies — in cash, bearer negotiable instruments, precious metals, or valuable stones must declare these items using the official disclosure form. The rule applies to both arrivals and departures, and failure to declare such amounts may result in confiscation or legal penalties.
For personal belongings and gifts, customs law allows exemptions within defined limits. The total value of accompanying gifts must not exceed Dh3,000, and items must be personal, non-commercial, and in reasonable quantities. Frequent travellers or individuals trading similar goods are not eligible for this exemption.
Tobacco products are also subject to quantity limits of up to 200 cigarettes or an equivalent amount of pipe tobacco or shisha. Any excess quantities are subject to customs duties.
The list of prohibited goods includes items that cannot be brought into or taken out of the UAE under any circumstances. These include narcotics, gambling devices, nylon fishing nets, raw ivory, counterfeit currency, used or retreaded tyres, radioactive materials, and red-beam laser pens, along with printed or visual materials that violate religious values or public morality.
Materials contaminated by radiation or nuclear dust, as well as paan, betel leaves, and other banned products under UAE law or international agreements, are also prohibited.
Certain restricted items may be allowed only after obtaining prior approval from relevant authorities. These include live animals, plants, fertilizers, pesticides, weapons, ammunition, explosives, fireworks, medical drugs and devices, nuclear-related materials, wireless transmitters, alcohol, cosmetics, and raw diamonds.
Approvals must be obtained from the concerned entities, including the Ministries of Defence, Interior, Health and Prevention, Climate Change and Environment, Culture and Youth, Industry and Advanced Technology, as well as the Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation, Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority, Dubai Police, and the UAE Kimberley Office.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox