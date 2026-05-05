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Saudi sets 10-day vaccination deadline ahead of Hajj

Recommended vaccines include those for meningococcal disease, Covid-19, seasonal influenza

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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The ministry added that vaccines may be administered together or separately based on medical assessment.
The ministry added that vaccines may be administered together or separately based on medical assessment.
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Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Health has set a deadline for pilgrims to receive recommended vaccinations no later than 10 days before the start of the Hajj season, as part of efforts to strengthen preventive measures during one of the world’s largest annual gatherings.

The ministry said immunisation is the first line of defence in helping pilgrims perform their rituals safely, ensuring an adequate immune response and reducing the risk of infectious disease transmission in crowded conditions.

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Recommended vaccines include those for meningococcal disease, Covid-19 and seasonal influenza, which health officials say are critical in limiting the spread of infections during the pilgrimage.

Appointments can be booked through the Sehhaty app under adult immunisation services, a system designed to streamline access and improve uptake ahead of the season.

The ministry added that vaccines may be administered together or separately based on medical assessment, noting that they meet approved safety standards and are considered safe for all eligible groups, including pregnant women.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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