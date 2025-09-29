Saudi Court fines SR40,000 for commercial cover-up in Abha's tourism sector

Saudi commercial cover-up crimes can result in up to 5 years' jail, a SR 5 million fine
Dubai: A Saudi court has imposed a combined fine of SR40,000 on a Saudi citizen and a Yemeni national for their involvement in a commercial cover-up in Abha’s tourism accommodation sector, the Ministry of Commerce announced.
The court also ordered that their names and crimes be published in local media at their own expense. Authorities found that the Saudi citizen had illegally employed the Yemeni national to operate a rental property business for personal gain without a foreign investment license.
In addition to fines, the court ruled to close the business, cancel its commercial registration and licence, ban the Saudi citizen from engaging in similar business activities for five years, and deport the Yemeni national with a work ban.
Saudi regulations on commercial cover-up crimes carry strict penalties, including up to five years’ imprisonment, fines reaching SR5 million, and confiscation of illegally obtained assets, following final court judgments against those found guilty. The ruling underscores the Kingdom’s ongoing efforts to enforce compliance and transparency in the commercial sector.
