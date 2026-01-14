Saudi Arabia bans use of divine names of Allah on commercial packaging

Ministry bans names of God on commercial packaging to prevent misuse
Dubai: Saudi Arabia has banned commercial establishments from printing or writing the sacred names of Allah on bags, packaging and other materials that may be discarded or used inappropriately, in a move officials say is intended to safeguard religious reverence.
The decision was announced by Abdulrahman Al Hussein, the official spokesperson for the Ministry of Commerce, who said the measure was introduced to prevent any form of disrespect toward the sacred names.
In a statement posted on its platform X account, Al Hussein said the ban reflects the Kingdom’s commitment to honouring and protecting the Divine Names of Allah, known in Islam as Al Asma Ul Husna.
“These names hold profound spiritual and religious significance, and it is important that they are not placed on items that could be mishandled, discarded, or used in ways that undermine their sanctity,” he said.
The ministry clarified that the restriction applies to all forms of commercial use, including printed bags, product packaging and promotional materials, particularly those intended for short-term or disposable use.
The announcement comes amid broader efforts to regulate trade names and branding practices across the Kingdom. Al Hussein pointed to the Law of Trade Names, approved by the Ministry of Commerce earlier this year, which sets out clear rules on what can and cannot be used in business names.
Under the law, trade names must not include words on the official list of prohibited terms, nor the names of government or semi-government entities. The regulations also require businesses to comply with specific rules when using the name “Saudi Arabia” or the names of cities and regions.
Officials say the latest measure forms part of a wider framework aimed at balancing commercial freedom with cultural, religious and social values.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox