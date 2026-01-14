GOLD/FOREX
Saudi Arabia bans use of divine names of Allah on commercial packaging

Ministry bans names of God on commercial packaging to prevent misuse

Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
Dubai: Saudi Arabia has banned commercial establishments from printing or writing the sacred names of Allah on bags, packaging and other materials that may be discarded or used inappropriately, in a move officials say is intended to safeguard religious reverence.

The decision was announced by Abdulrahman Al Hussein, the official spokesperson for the Ministry of Commerce, who said the measure was introduced to prevent any form of disrespect toward the sacred names.

In a statement posted on its platform X account, Al Hussein said the ban reflects the Kingdom’s commitment to honouring and protecting the Divine Names of Allah, known in Islam as Al Asma Ul Husna.

“These names hold profound spiritual and religious significance, and it is important that they are not placed on items that could be mishandled, discarded, or used in ways that undermine their sanctity,” he said.

The ministry clarified that the restriction applies to all forms of commercial use, including printed bags, product packaging and promotional materials, particularly those intended for short-term or disposable use.

The announcement comes amid broader efforts to regulate trade names and branding practices across the Kingdom. Al Hussein pointed to the Law of Trade Names, approved by the Ministry of Commerce earlier this year, which sets out clear rules on what can and cannot be used in business names.

Under the law, trade names must not include words on the official list of prohibited terms, nor the names of government or semi-government entities. The regulations also require businesses to comply with specific rules when using the name “Saudi Arabia” or the names of cities and regions.

Officials say the latest measure forms part of a wider framework aimed at balancing commercial freedom with cultural, religious and social values.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
