Friday Sermon, March 13, 2026: 'Surat Al Qadr'

“O you who believe! Be patient, persevere, remain steadfast, and be mindful of Allah so that you may succeed.” (Qurʾān 3:200)

As for what follows: I counsel you, O servants of God, and myself to have taqwā of Allah your Lord, and to act according to what He has commanded you, so that you may succeed in your worldly life and your hereafter. Listen to the call of your Creator:

All praise is due to Allah, the Originator and the Restorer, who spreads His mercy over His servants— “And He is the Protecting Friend, the Praiseworthy.” (Qurʾān 42:28). Glory be to Him, the Breaker of every tyrant and stubborn oppressor— “Indeed, the seizure of your Lord is severe.” (Qurʾān 85:12). We bear witness that there is nothing worthy of worship except Allah, and we bear witness that our master Muḥammad is the Messenger of Allah. O Allah, send Your prayers, peace, and blessings upon him, upon his family, his companions, and all who follow his guidance in the best of ways until the Last Day.

It appears between two noble chapters: before it is Sūrat al-ʿAlaq , which begins with the command “Read” (Qurʾān 96:1) and indicates the beginning of revelation and its moment of descent. After it comes Sūrat al-Bayyinah , which speaks of the manifestation of its light and its clear proof. Thus, Sūrat al-Qadr stands between them, clarifying the honour of its time.

It is Laylat al-Qadr , the Night of Decree. Allah, the Exalted revealed an entire chapter bearing its name, to magnify its rank and to exalt its status. It is a chapter short in its wording, yet immense in its meaning.

In that night the decrees are determined, judgments are decided, provisions and lifespans are written, along with all the affairs of the coming year.

Before its meanings the hearts stand in humility, and the tongues continually praise Allah for what He has revealed within it. It is the Book of our Lord, which He sent down:

O you who fast, who stand in prayer, who humble yourselves in devotion, who remember Allah. O you who move between various acts of obedience, ascending through the ranks of nearness to your Lord— Rejoice and be glad, for Allah has granted you a gift from Himself and a great favour, and has sent down to you a remembrance from Him.

Allah the Exalted says: “O you who believe, obey God and obey the Messenger and those in authority among you.” (Qurʾān 4:59) I say these words of mine and ask Allah for forgiveness for me and for you, so seek His forgiveness.

And how fortunate is the one who repeats the supplication taught by the Prophet (PBUH) when Lady ʿĀʾishah (may God be pleased with her) asked: “O Messenger of God, if I know which night is Laylat al-Qadr, what should I say in it?” He replied: “Say: O Allah, You are Pardoning, You love to pardon, so pardon me.” (Sunan al-Tirmidhī)

They greet the believers and say Āmīn to the supplications of the worshippers. So blessed is the one who stands that night sincerely for his Lord, remembering the words of the Prophet (PBUH): “Whoever stands in prayer on Laylat al-Qadr with faith and seeking reward will have his previous sins forgiven.” (Saḥīḥ al-Bukhārī; Saḥīḥ Muslim)

The Prophet (PBUH) said: “Indeed, the angels on that night are more numerous on earth than the pebbles.” (Musnad Aḥmad; al-Bayhaqī)

How could it not be so? On that night the noble angels descend, and among them is Jibrīl (Gabriel), peace be upon him, arriving group after group: “The angels and the Spirit descend therein by permission of their Lord with every decree.” (Qurʾān 97:4)

This is more likely to ensure that you do not miss Laylat al-Qadr. It is a tremendous night for the Prophet (PBUH) said: “Whoever is deprived of its goodness has truly been deprived.” (Musnad Aḥmad)

So, seize the opportunity of all the last ten nights of Ramadan, following the example of the Prophet (PBUH). For it is reported that: “When the last ten nights entered, the Prophet (PBUH) would tighten his waist-wrapper, spend the night in worship, and awaken his family.” (Saḥīḥ al-Bukhārī; Saḥīḥ Muslim)

So, blessed is the one whom Allah finds among the rows of those who stand in prayer in humility, whose voice is heard among the supplicants pleading with their Lord, or whom He sees among the charitable and the righteous hastening toward goodness.

The verse does not say equal to a thousand months—it says better than a thousand months , indicating a virtue that surpasses ordinary measures. It is a night whose deeds surpass the deeds of an entire long lifetime of worship.

This question stirs the hearts and awakens the intellects, announcing that its true reality is beyond human comprehension and that its virtue cannot be fully grasped by human beings. Then comes the magnificent answer: “The Night of Decree is better than a thousand months.” (Qurʾān 97:3)

“And what will make you know what the Night of Decree is?” (Qurʾān 97:2)

O servants of Allah : Reflect on how Allah repeats the mention of Laylat al-Qadr three times in the chapter. This repetition draws the ear to the greatness of its significance and plants in the hearts an awareness of its majesty. Then comes the noble question:

One of the righteous said: A book of immense rank was revealed on it, through an angel of great rank, upon a prophet of great rank.

Reflect on how many indications of reverence are contained in this noble verse—reverence for Allah, and for the night in which the Book of Allah was revealed.

“Indeed, We sent it down on the Night of Decree.” (Qurʾān 97:1)

In the Name of God, the Most Merciful, the Most Compassionate:

Second Sermon (Khutbah Two)

All praise belongs to Allah alone, and prayers and peace be upon the one after whom there is no prophet.

As for what follows: O you who are fasting: Allah the Exalted says at the conclusion of Sūrat al-Qadr: “Peace there is until the rising of dawn.” (Qurʾān 97:5)

It is a peace that envelops the souls, filling them with tranquillity and serenity. It spreads across the earth, covering it with security, blessing, and mercy. Consider how Allah desires peace for His servants and spreads for them the causes of reassurance. Yet the transgressing aggressors oppose the command of God and “spread corruption in the land.” (Qurʾān 2:27)

Thus, the words of our Lord—Glorious and Exalted—prove true regarding them:

“Whenever they kindle the fire of war, God extinguishes it; and they strive throughout the land spreading corruption, and God does not love corrupters.” (Qurʾān 5:64)

But far be it that they should shake our trust in our Lord, or disturb our security, or weaken our unity. For we draw reassurance from the words of our Lord: “Until the rising of dawn.” (Qurʾān 97:5)

—that dawn will inevitably come, and that victory will surely arrive. As Allah says:

“Indeed, with hardship comes ease. Indeed, with hardship comes ease.” (Qurʾān 94:5–6)

Our Lord—Mighty and Majestic—preserves this land and honour it through its acts of goodness, in accordance with the words of the Prophet (PBUH) : “Acts of kindness protect from evil ends.” (Al-Jami' as-Saghir)

Thus, it extends its helping hands to near and far alike through aid and generosity. It assists the needy and supports the weak. Among the acts of goodness that we witness is that supported by His Highness Sheikh Moḥammad bin Zāyed, President of the State—may God preserve him—through the initiative “The Mother of the Nation Initiative for Orphans’ Sponsorship,” implemented through the Abu Dhabi Awqāf Authority. So, participate in it and receive from God a noble reward.

Fill these blessed days with acts of obedience and take advantage of them through abundant remembrance and humble supplication to your Creator. For He has commanded you to supplicate and promised you a response, saying: “Call upon Me and I will respond to you.” (Qurʾān 40:60)

O Allah, Answerer of supplications:

Preserve our homeland, the United Arab Emirates. Preserve its leadership, its people, and those who reside upon its land. Protect its land, its sea, and its sky with a protection befitting Your power and authority. Grant it victory befitting Your might and Your magnificent rank. Encompass it with Your care and security. Grant it lasting safety, dignity, and prosperity, O Possessor of Majesty and Honour. O Allah, protect it from the aggression of aggressors and from the evil of enemies and those who harbour hatred. O Allah, recompense them for their crimes, deal with them according to their evil deeds and corrupt intentions, and turn their plots back upon themselves.

Protect our country, O Lord of the worlds. O Allah, protect the brave soldiers of our homeland. Strengthen them, fortify their resolve, guide their aim, and grant them victory over Your enemies and theirs. Grant them abundant reward and recompense.

O Allah, send prayers and peace upon our master and Prophet Muḥammad, and upon all his family and companions. O Allah, be pleased with Abū Bakr, ʿUmar, ʿUthmān, and ʿAlī, and with all the noble Companions. O Allah, accept from us our fasting, our night prayers, and our recitation of the Qurʾān.

Help us in obedience to You, O Most Merciful. Make us believers through You, worshippers devoted to You, and among those who attain the reward of Laylat al-Qadr. Make us dutiful to our parents and have mercy upon them as they raised us when we were young, O Most Merciful of the merciful.

O Allah, preserve Sheikh Moḥammad bin Zāyed, President of the State. Guard him with Your protection, surround him with Your mercy, encompass him with Your care, and shelter him with Your providence. Make his work devoted to Your obedience. Support him with Your victory. Guide him to what is right. Be for him a helper, supporter, guide, and one who grants success.

Illuminate his insight, bless his efforts, guide his speech and actions, and bless his life and work. Make him a key to goodness and a barrier against evil, successful in every matter.

O Allah, grant success to him, to his deputies, to his brothers the rulers of the Emirates, and to his trusted Crown Prince in what You love and are pleased with.

O Allah, have mercy upon Sheikh Zāyed, Sheikh Rāshid, and the rulers of the Emirates who have passed into Your mercy. Admit them through Your grace into the vastness of Your Paradise.

Encompass the martyrs of the nation with Your mercy and forgiveness, grant them abundant reward, and shower them with Your bounty. Reward their families with the best reward given to the patient. O Allah, have mercy upon the Muslim men and women, the living among them and the deceased. O Allah, send us rain and do not make us among those who despair. O Allah, send us rain.

O Allah, send us rain. O Allah, send us rain.

O servants of Allah: Remember Allah, the Magnificent and Majestic, and He will remember you. Be grateful to Him for His blessings and He will increase you.