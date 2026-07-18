Dh1.25b worth of Hudayriyat Island homes sell out in one day

Modon sells all 300 Bashayer waterfront homes within 24 hours of launch.
Modon has sold out the final phase of its Bashayer waterfront community on Hudayriyat Island within one day of launch, generating around Dh1.25 billion in sales.
The developer said all 300 residences in the final phase were sold, reflecting strong demand for homes on Hudayriyat Island. According to Modon, 71% of buyers were new customers.
The final phase of Bashayer includes a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, four-bedroom penthouses, and newly introduced two- and four-bedroom townhouses.
Located on Hudayriyat Island, the waterfront development is designed to offer residents a lifestyle centred around outdoor living and community spaces.
One of its main features is a 3.5-kilometre waterfront promenade, with walkable piers extending over the water, providing spaces for walking and recreation.
The community also includes landscaped parks, a fully equipped gym, hydrotherapy facilities, children’s play areas and a range of retail outlets.
Modon said the strong response highlights continued demand for high-quality residential developments in Abu Dhabi and growing interest in waterfront communities that offer a mix of modern homes and lifestyle amenities.
Bashayer forms part of the wider development of Hudayriyat Island, which continues to expand its residential, leisure and tourism offerings.
The company has invited prospective buyers and investors interested in future projects to register their interest through its official channels.