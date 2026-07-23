Aamir Khan’s 3 Idiots re-release rumours shut down by makers amid Sonam Wangchuk row

The clarification came through Vidhu Vinod Chopra Films
Fans hoping to see 3 Idiots back on the big screen will have to wait a little longer. Reports claiming that Rajkumar Hirani’s 2009 film would return to cinemas on September 4 have been dismissed by producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra as “false and factually incorrect”.
The clarification came through Vidhu Vinod Chopra Films on Wednesday, days after reports of the supposed re-release began circulating.
“With reference to recent media reports claiming that 3 Idiots will be re-released on 4th September, Vidhu Vinod Chopra Films would like to clarify that these reports are false and factually incorrect,” the production house said.
It also urged fans and media outlets to rely only on announcements made through the production house’s verified channels, asking publications not to circulate unverified information.
Released in 2009, 3 Idiots became one of the biggest films in Indian cinema, combining comedy and friendship with a sharp critique of India’s education system. The film follows three engineering students played by Aamir Khan, R Madhavan and Sharman Joshi, with Kareena Kapoor, Boman Irani, Mona Singh and Omi Vaidya also starring.
Written and directed by Rajkumar Hirani and produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, the film was the highest-grossing Indian movie at the time of its release and has remained a cultural touchstone years later. Reports have also suggested that a sequel could be in development.
The re-release reports surfaced shortly after 3 Idiots was drawn into a fresh conversation about its alleged connection to Ladakhi educator and innovator Sonam Wangchuk.
The film, which follows three students navigating the pressures of India’s education system, has long been linked to Chetan Bhagat’s novel Five Point Someone. Media reports have also suggested that Aamir Khan’s character, Rancho, was partly inspired by Wangchuk. The film's climax was shot at Wangchuk's school in Ladakh.
However, after Wangchuk went on a hunger strike demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities linked to the NEET examination, Aamir denied that 3 Idiots was based on the educator.
The actor said the film was not inspired by Wangchuk, pushing back against the connection that has been discussed in the media for years.