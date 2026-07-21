Members can use Miles for gift cards, retail purchases and airport services until Sep 30
Dubai: Emirates Skywards members can convert 350 Miles into Dh10 cashback at hundreds of shops, restaurants and lifestyle outlets across the UAE under a summer promotion running until September 30.
The offer is available through Skywards Everyday, which allows members to redeem Miles at participating brands including Careem, Costa Coffee, BinSina Pharmacy, Al Jaber Optical, The Body Shop and NARS.
Members can use the cashback during everyday purchases, giving those with smaller unused balances an alternative to saving Miles solely for flights or upgrades.
Skywards members can also redeem their balances for digital gift cards through Skywards Miles Mall.
Gift cards are available from 2,000 Miles and cover participating brands including Amazon UAE, Deliveroo, Shukran, Apple and Nike.
The cards can be used online or in stores, depending on the participating retailer, allowing members to use their Miles on shopping and food deliveries.
The summer promotion also allows members to spend Miles at participating Dubai Duty Free outlets and the Emirates Official Store.
Miles can also be redeemed for marhaba Airport Meet and Greet services, which are available to passengers travelling with Emirates or other airlines.
Eligible Emirates Skywards Visa cardholders in the GCC can receive discounts of up to 20 per cent when redeeming Miles for selected sporting and entertainment events through Skywards Exclusives.
The discount applies to events carrying the Co-Brand Offer label.
A separate Dubai Summer Surprises campaign gives members the chance to win 10,000 Skywards Miles when they spend at least Dh200 with participating Skywards Everyday partners or through Skywards Miles Mall UAE.
The promotion runs until August 30, with 500 winners receiving 10,000 Miles each.
Every eligible transaction provides another raffle entry, with five million Miles available across the campaign.
Members can also earn up to one Mile for every $1 spent at Dubai Mall, depending on their membership tier, and complete weekly challenges on the Skywards Everyday app to earn additional rewards.