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Got unused Emirates Skywards Miles? Here is where you can spend them this summer

Members can use Miles for gift cards, retail purchases and airport services until Sep 30

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
2 MIN READ
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Got unused Emirates Skywards Miles? Here is where you can spend them this summer
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Dubai: Emirates Skywards members can convert 350 Miles into Dh10 cashback at hundreds of shops, restaurants and lifestyle outlets across the UAE under a summer promotion running until September 30.

The offer is available through Skywards Everyday, which allows members to redeem Miles at participating brands including Careem, Costa Coffee, BinSina Pharmacy, Al Jaber Optical, The Body Shop and NARS.

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Members can use the cashback during everyday purchases, giving those with smaller unused balances an alternative to saving Miles solely for flights or upgrades.

Digital gift cards start from 2,000 Miles

Skywards members can also redeem their balances for digital gift cards through Skywards Miles Mall.

Gift cards are available from 2,000 Miles and cover participating brands including Amazon UAE, Deliveroo, Shukran, Apple and Nike.

The cards can be used online or in stores, depending on the participating retailer, allowing members to use their Miles on shopping and food deliveries.

Miles can cover airport services

The summer promotion also allows members to spend Miles at participating Dubai Duty Free outlets and the Emirates Official Store.

Miles can also be redeemed for marhaba Airport Meet and Greet services, which are available to passengers travelling with Emirates or other airlines.

Eligible Emirates Skywards Visa cardholders in the GCC can receive discounts of up to 20 per cent when redeeming Miles for selected sporting and entertainment events through Skywards Exclusives.

The discount applies to events carrying the Co-Brand Offer label.

Five million Miles available in raffle

A separate Dubai Summer Surprises campaign gives members the chance to win 10,000 Skywards Miles when they spend at least Dh200 with participating Skywards Everyday partners or through Skywards Miles Mall UAE.

The promotion runs until August 30, with 500 winners receiving 10,000 Miles each.

Every eligible transaction provides another raffle entry, with five million Miles available across the campaign.

Members can also earn up to one Mile for every $1 spent at Dubai Mall, depending on their membership tier, and complete weekly challenges on the Skywards Everyday app to earn additional rewards.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
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