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Emirates launches a new way to spend Skywards Miles across Europe

Members can redeem Miles on Eurostar, Deutsche Bahn, SNCF and 40+ rail operators

Last updated:
Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
2 MIN READ
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This image shows a hand holding a smartphone displaying the Emirates Skywards Rail booking page at a mountain train station, with a modern red-and-white train waiting on the platform in the background.
This image shows a hand holding a smartphone displaying the Emirates Skywards Rail booking page at a mountain train station, with a modern red-and-white train waiting on the platform in the background.
Emirates

The airline's award-winning loyalty programme has launced a new rail booking platform that gives members access to more than 12,000 rail destinations across Europe.

Called Skywards Rail, the new service allows members to redeem Skywards Miles for train journeys operated by more than 40 rail companies across 12 European countries, making it easier to continue their travels beyond the airport.

Members can book tickets through the dedicated Skywards Rail platform using a computer or mobile device in five languages. They can pay entirely with Skywards Miles or combine Cash + Miles, while rail tickets can also be booked for family and friends. E-tickets are delivered by email after purchase.

According to Emirates Skywards, the new offering enables members to search train schedules, compare ticket types and select different cabin classes before booking.

The launch forms part of Emirates Skywards' wider strategy to expand the programme beyond flights, giving members more ways to use their Miles throughout their journey and adding greater value for travellers.

Connect seamlessly across Europe

Emirates said the new platform is designed to help travellers continue their journeys after arriving in Europe, whether travelling between major cities, connecting onwards from an Emirates or flydubai flight, or exploring destinations beyond the airline's route network.

Dr Nejib Ben Khedher, Divisional Senior Vice President, Emirates Skywards, said: "Our members are looking for more flexible ways to use their Skywards Miles, and Skywards Rail is another step in expanding the programme beyond air travel."

"By unlocking affordable access to more than 12,000 rail destinations across Europe, we're giving members the freedom to create seamless journeys using Miles, whether that's travelling between major cities, connecting onwards from an Emirates or flydubai flight, or discovering somewhere new."

He added that the initiative is part of the programme's commitment to offering "more choice, greater value and rewarding travel experiences at every stage of the journey."

Popular European rail routes

Skywards Miles can now be redeemed on services operated by major European rail companies including Eurostar, Deutsche Bahn, SNCF, Trenitalia, TGV, Renfe and ÖBB, as well as UK rail operators such as Heathrow Express, Gatwick Express, Thameslink, Great Western Railway and ScotRail.

Examples of redemption rates include:

  • Heathrow Express from 4,700 Skywards Miles

  • Berlin to Frankfurt from 4,100 Skywards Miles

  • Barcelona to Madrid from 5,400 Skywards Miles

  • Rome to Milan from 8,100 Skywards Miles

  • London to Paris from 9,400 Skywards Miles

Emirates said the launch expands redemption options beyond flights as it continues to develop Emirates Skywards into a broader lifestyle loyalty programme.

The programme, which recently marked its 25th anniversary, now has more than 39 million members across 190 countries and records more than 78,000 new enrolments every week.

Dhanusha Gokulan
Dhanusha GokulanChief Reporter
Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.
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