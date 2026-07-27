Members can book tickets through the dedicated Skywards Rail platform using a computer or mobile device in five languages. They can pay entirely with Skywards Miles or combine Cash + Miles, while rail tickets can also be booked for family and friends. E-tickets are delivered by email after purchase.

"By unlocking affordable access to more than 12,000 rail destinations across Europe, we're giving members the freedom to create seamless journeys using Miles, whether that's travelling between major cities, connecting onwards from an Emirates or flydubai flight, or discovering somewhere new."

Emirates said the new platform is designed to help travellers continue their journeys after arriving in Europe, whether travelling between major cities, connecting onwards from an Emirates or flydubai flight, or exploring destinations beyond the airline's route network.

Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.