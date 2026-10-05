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Saudi Arabia offers rewards of up to SR10 million for reporting unknown endowments

Reward capped at 5% of property value under rules to revive unknown and dormant endowments

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Saudi Arabia offers rewards of up to SR10 million for reporting unknown endowments to revive dormant assets and ensure their sustainability.
Saudi Arabia offers rewards of up to SR10 million for reporting unknown endowments to revive dormant assets and ensure their sustainability.
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Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s General Authority for Endowments has set rewards of up to SR10 million for people who report previously unknown endowments, under new regulations aimed at identifying and reviving endowment assets whose status or benefits have been lost or suspended.

The reward will be capped at 5 per cent of the value of the endowment property, with an overall ceiling of SR10 million.

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The measure forms part of regulations governing unknown and dormant endowments, designed to establish procedures for identifying, resolving and reviving such assets while respecting the intentions and conditions set by donors and supporting their long-term sustainability and development.

The authority can identify unknown or dormant endowments through reports from the public, information obtained from government and judicial bodies or requests for its intervention from other entities.

An unknown endowment includes one where there is no trustee, where a trustee or person in possession conceals its existence, or where a trustee is unaware of the asset’s location, their trusteeship or documents establishing its ownership or endowment status.

A dormant endowment is one whose principal revenues have completely ceased for two consecutive years, or where the direct benefit from an endowed asset has been entirely suspended for the same period under the donor’s stipulated conditions.

Reports of unknown endowments must concern cases not already known to the authority and be supported by valid evidence. They must be submitted through the authority’s designated channels and generally must not have been reported previously. There must also be no pending lawsuit concerning the trusteeship, establishment or entitlement to the endowment.

Eligible reporters can receive a reward determined by the Committee for Unknown Endowments after the case has been addressed and the property valued. The committee will consider the strength of the evidence, the effort involved in resolving the case and the resulting benefit to the endowment.

Endowment administrators and people who have encroached upon an endowment are not eligible for rewards.

Where several people report the same endowment, priority generally goes to the first reporter. However, the committee can reward subsequent reporters or others whose information or efforts materially contributed to resolving the case.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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