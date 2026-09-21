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Abu Dhabi launches endowment awareness tour

Roadshow brings waqf lessons to Abu Dhabi’s youth and community hubs

Last updated:
Rahf Youssef, Reporter
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Abu Dhabi launches endowment awareness tour

Abu Dhabi: Schools, universities and community councils across Abu Dhabi are about to get a lesson in endowments, also known as waqf in Arabic.

The Abu Dhabi authority Awqaf Abu Dhabi has launched a roadshow to boost public understanding of endowments and its economic and social value.

Through interactive sessions and workshops at schools, universities, businesses and community councils across the emirate, participants will explore the history of endowments and their role in sustainable development, while also highlighting Awqaf Abu Dhabi's model for developing the endowments sector in line with international best practice They will also hear how endowments can fund social projects and bring the public sector, businesses and universities closer to each other.

"The initiative aims to reinforce public understanding of endowments and strengthen its position as one of the most effective tools for sustainable development."

Director General of the Endowments and Minors' Funds Authority, Fahad Abdulqader Al Qassim, said.

The youth are the main goal

Reaching young people is the key goal, Al Qassim said.

"Endowment is far more than a historical legacy; it is a dynamic development tool capable of addressing evolving societal challenges and supporting sustainable development, he said.

The Director General adds that the roadshow should also strengthen cooperation with academic institutions and organisations in both the public and private sectors.

This initiative forms as a part of Awqaf Abu Dhabi's ongoing efforts to strengthen its position as a leading authority in the developments of a modern endowments sector.

First up in September will be Nabd Al Falah Community Hub, the Higher Colleges of Technology, United Arab Emirates Universities and Majlis Al Shahamah.

More stops will follow in the coming months, including more schools, government bodies, private companies and community councils.

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