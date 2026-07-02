Awqaf Foundation honours Schools of Research Science in recognition of its contribution to sustainable endowment initiatives

This reinforces Dubai's position in promoting social solidarity and community cohesion
The Awqaf and Minors Affairs Foundation (AMAF) in Dubai honored Schools of Research Science (SRS) in recognition of its contribution to supporting sustainable endowment (waqf) initiatives.
Represented by Al Shamsi, Schools of Research Science received a certificate of appreciation presented on behalf of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, in recognition of the school's contribution to supporting sustainable endowment initiatives and promoting the values of giving and social solidarity.
The recognition took place during a meeting between Ali Al Mutawa, Secretary General of the Awqaf and Minors Affairs Foundation in Dubai, and Al Shamsi, Chairperson of the Board of Research Science Investment. The meeting was attended by representatives from both organizations, including Ayman Jarrah, Vice Principal of the School of Research Science, and Ali Al Hammadi, Head of the Innovation Team at the Awqaf Foundation.
On this occasion, Al Shamsi, Chairperson of Schools of Research Science, expressed her sincere gratitude and appreciation to Sheikh Hamdan for this recognition and for his generous patronage of the initiative. She also commended the efforts of the Awqaf and Minors Affairs Foundation in Dubai and its dedicated work in supporting distinguished endowment initiatives.
Al Shamsi said: "At Research Science Investment, we are deeply honored by this recognition. We regard it as an appreciation of a journey founded on the belief that education is one of the greatest sources of good and one of the most valuable investments in people."
"Our participation in the endowment project dedicated to supporting education stems from our national and social responsibility, and from our belief that providing educational opportunities for both Emirati citizens and residents is a duty and a mission. God willing, we will continue to support every initiative that serves humanity, promotes the values of generosity, and contributes to building a brighter future for the coming generations."
For his part, Ali Al Hammadi, Head of the Innovation Team at the Awqaf Foundation, stated that the meeting formed part of ongoing efforts to strengthen cooperation between the Foundation and Schools of Research Science. He noted that presenting the certificate of appreciation reflects the Foundation's recognition of Schools of Research Science as the first educational institution to contribute to Dubai Awqaf's sustainable endowment initiatives.
Al Hammadi added that this contribution supports the objectives of sustainable endowment and reinforces Dubai's position in promoting the values of social solidarity and community cohesion. He also noted that the meeting included discussions on several topics related to endowment and sustainability in the Emirate, including innovative endowment initiatives.
It is worth noting that in March of last year, Schools of Research Science signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Awqaf and Minors Affairs Foundation in Dubai to strengthen the strategic partnership between the two organizations, supporting educational initiatives and contributing to the development of the education sector.