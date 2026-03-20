ABU DHABI: Since its launch under the patronage of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Mother of the Nation Endowment for Orphans initiative, launched by the Endowments and Minors’ Funds Authority - Awqaf Abu Dhabi at the beginning of the Holy Month of Ramadan, has raised Dh3.3 billion during the Holy Month, representing an inspiring humanitarian model and a national initiative aimed at establishing a sustainable endowment funding source to support orphans across the UAE and enhance their quality of life, while strengthening social cohesion and contributing to a more balanced and sustainable society.