Emirates, Etihad and flydubai continue selected services as airlines monitor the situation
Dubai: UAE travellers flying today face a mixed picture as airlines continue to operate services amid renewed escalation in the US-Iran conflict, with some flights running normally while others have been cancelled or delayed.
Emirates, Etihad Airways and flydubai are operating a number of regional services, while Air Arabia has cancelled flights to Kuwait and Bahrain.
At Dubai International Airport, several international flights are also cancelled or delayed, including an Air France service to Paris.
This update includes flight cancellations, delays and schedule changes reported by airlines and airports. Not all of these disruptions are related to the conflict or regional security situation; some may be due to operational, technical or other reasons.
The continuing disruption comes against the backdrop of renewed escalation in the US-Iran conflict and heightened security concerns across the region.
The situation remains fluid, with US Vice President JD Vance saying the Trump administration has economic, military, diplomatic and covert options available as tensions with Iran continue to escalate.
US sanctions and a naval blockade are also deepening pressure on Iran, while shipping risks remain severe around the Strait of Hormuz.
Etihad
Abu Dhabi-Bahrain: EY647 arrived late, while EY643 and EY645 are scheduled to operate.
Abu Dhabi-Kuwait: EY653 has departed.
Abu Dhabi-Manila: EY446 is delayed due to an operational issue.
Etihad is advising passengers to check its official channels for the latest flight updates.
Emirates
Dubai-Bahrain: EK837 and EK839 are scheduled to operate.
Dubai-Kuwait: EK857 is scheduled to operate.
Emirates is advising passengers to check its official channels for the latest flight updates.
flydubai
flydubai flights from Dubai to Bahrain, Kuwait are operating as scheduled.
The airline is nevertheless advising passengers departing Dubai to arrive at least four hours before departure, complete online check-in where available and check their flight status before travelling.
Air Arabia
Air Arabia reported cancellations on several services:
G9068 — Sharjah to Kuwait
G9124 — Sharjah to Kuwait
G9107 — Sharjah to Bahrain
3L020 — Abu Dhabi to Kuwait
Other Dubai Airports flights
Dubai Airports' flight status data also shows a number of cancellations and delays. These include:
AF655 — Dubai to Paris, Air France — cancelled
KQ311 — Dubai to Nairobi, Kenya Airways — cancelled
FG402 — Dubai to Kabul, Ariana Afghan Airlines — cancelled
PA811 — Dubai to Multan, Airblue — cancelled
KQ305 — Dubai to Nairobi, Kenya Airways — delayed
TK765 — Dubai to Istanbul, Turkish Airlines — delayed
SG5023 — Dubai to Mumbai, SpiceJet — delayed
SG5106 — Dubai to New Delhi, SpiceJet — delayed
PA411 — Dubai to Lahore, Airblue — cancelled
SG5158 — Dubai to Jaipur, SpiceJet — delayed
EK376A — Dubai to Bangkok, Emirates — cancelled
Note: The cancellations and delays listed above may have different causes. Some may be linked to the wider regional situation, while others may be due to operational or technical reasons.
Across the wider region, several international carriers are restoring services while continuing to monitor airspace and security conditions.
Turkish Airlines has resumed Dubai and Abu Dhabi services but continues to suspend flights to Iran. Qatar Airways is operating multiple daily Dubai flights and has resumed services to Bahrain, Kuwait and Erbil, although delays remain possible.
Air India and Air India Express have restored their full GCC networks, while IndiGo is operating selected Middle East services. flynas is operating daily flights to Dubai, Doha and Bahrain, and Jazeera Airways is operating selected services including Dubai.
Ukraine continues to warn airlines about flying over Russian airspace, with many Central Asian, European airlines cancelling flights.
UK
The UK Foreign Office continues to warn that the regional security situation is unpredictable. Its updated advice says attacks could resume at short notice, with travellers urged to take the possibility of renewed disruption into account.
US
The US is advising Americans in the Middle East to exercise heightened vigilance. It specifically warns of possible flight cancellations, airspace closures and wider travel disruptions.
Australia
Australia has lowered its advisory for the UAE from Level 4, “do not travel”, to Level 3, “reconsider your need to travel”.
Canada
Canada continues to advise travellers to exercise a “high degree of caution” in the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait and Qatar. It also advises citizens to keep travel documents up to date and maintain sufficient supplies should they need to shelter in place if commercial flights are suspended.
Several international airlines have restored or resumed services to the UAE, but a number continue to suspend flights amid the evolving regional security situation.
Air France: Dubai flights suspended through September 4, inclusive. Flights departing Dubai remain suspended through September 5.
British Airways: Dubai and Abu Dhabi services remain suspended. Dubai flights are scheduled to resume on October 25, at a reduced frequency.
Singapore Airlines: Singapore-Dubai services suspended until October 24.
Cathay Pacific: Dubai services suspended until October 25.
ITA Airways: Dubai services suspended until October 24.
Finnair: Helsinki-Dubai services suspended until October 24.
AirBaltic: Dubai services suspended until October 24.
Philippine Airlines: Manila-Dubai services suspended until October 2.
Korean Air: Incheon-Dubai services suspended until further notice.
Pegasus: Services to Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah suspended.
Virgin Atlantic: London-Dubai services suspended for the foreseeable future.
Lufthansa, Eurowings and SWISS: Dubai services suspended through October 24 for operational reasons. Eurowings plans to resume Dubai flights from November 1.
If you are flying from the UAE:
Check your individual flight status before leaving home.
Arrive at least three hours before departure, or earlier if your airline advises it.
If flying with flydubai from Dubai, allow at least four hours.
Complete online check-in where available.
Allow extra time for traffic, security, check-in and immigration.
Keep your contact details updated with the airline.
Be prepared for last-minute delays, cancellations or schedule changes.
Follow your airline and airport’s official channels for updates.
Flight status alert: Check your airline’s official website or app for the latest updates before travelling.