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Flying from UAE today? Emirates, Etihad, Air Arabia, flydubai flight cancellations and delays

Emirates, Etihad and flydubai continue selected services as airlines monitor the situation

Last updated:
Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
4 MIN READ
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Passengers are advised to allow additional time for check-in and security. Photo shows passengers at the departures terminal at Abu Dhabi's Zayed International Airport. For illustrative purposes only.
Passengers are advised to allow additional time for check-in and security. Photo shows passengers at the departures terminal at Abu Dhabi's Zayed International Airport. For illustrative purposes only.
Zayed International Airport

Emirates, Etihad Airways and flydubai are operating a number of regional services, while Air Arabia has cancelled flights to Kuwait and Bahrain.

At Dubai International Airport, several international flights are also cancelled or delayed, including an Air France service to Paris.

This update includes flight cancellations, delays and schedule changes reported by airlines and airports. Not all of these disruptions are related to the conflict or regional security situation; some may be due to operational, technical or other reasons.

War status

The continuing disruption comes against the backdrop of renewed escalation in the US-Iran conflict and heightened security concerns across the region.

The situation remains fluid, with US Vice President JD Vance saying the Trump administration has economic, military, diplomatic and covert options available as tensions with Iran continue to escalate.

US sanctions and a naval blockade are also deepening pressure on Iran, while shipping risks remain severe around the Strait of Hormuz.

UAE airlines

Etihad

  • Abu Dhabi-Bahrain: EY647 arrived late, while EY643 and EY645 are scheduled to operate.

  • Abu Dhabi-Kuwait: EY653 has departed.

  • Abu Dhabi-Manila: EY446 is delayed due to an operational issue.

Etihad is advising passengers to check its official channels for the latest flight updates.

Emirates

  • Dubai-Bahrain: EK837 and EK839 are scheduled to operate.

  • Dubai-Kuwait: EK857 is scheduled to operate.

Emirates is advising passengers to check its official channels for the latest flight updates.

flydubai

flydubai flights from Dubai to Bahrain, Kuwait are operating as scheduled.

The airline is nevertheless advising passengers departing Dubai to arrive at least four hours before departure, complete online check-in where available and check their flight status before travelling.

Air Arabia

Air Arabia reported cancellations on several services:

  • G9068 — Sharjah to Kuwait

  • G9124 — Sharjah to Kuwait

  • G9107 — Sharjah to Bahrain

  • 3L020 — Abu Dhabi to Kuwait

Other Dubai Airports flights

Dubai Airports' flight status data also shows a number of cancellations and delays. These include:

  • AF655 — Dubai to Paris, Air France — cancelled

  • KQ311 — Dubai to Nairobi, Kenya Airways — cancelled

  • FG402 — Dubai to Kabul, Ariana Afghan Airlines — cancelled

  • PA811 — Dubai to Multan, Airblue — cancelled

  • KQ305 — Dubai to Nairobi, Kenya Airways — delayed

  • TK765 — Dubai to Istanbul, Turkish Airlines — delayed

  • SG5023 — Dubai to Mumbai, SpiceJet — delayed

  • SG5106 — Dubai to New Delhi, SpiceJet — delayed

  • PA411 — Dubai to Lahore, Airblue — cancelled

  • SG5158 — Dubai to Jaipur, SpiceJet — delayed

  • EK376A — Dubai to Bangkok, Emirates — cancelled

Note: The cancellations and delays listed above may have different causes. Some may be linked to the wider regional situation, while others may be due to operational or technical reasons.

Regional situation

Across the wider region, several international carriers are restoring services while continuing to monitor airspace and security conditions.

Turkish Airlines has resumed Dubai and Abu Dhabi services but continues to suspend flights to Iran. Qatar Airways is operating multiple daily Dubai flights and has resumed services to Bahrain, Kuwait and Erbil, although delays remain possible.

Air India and Air India Express have restored their full GCC networks, while IndiGo is operating selected Middle East services. flynas is operating daily flights to Dubai, Doha and Bahrain, and Jazeera Airways is operating selected services including Dubai.

Ukraine continues to warn airlines about flying over Russian airspace, with many Central Asian, European airlines cancelling flights.

What travel advisories are saying

UK

The UK Foreign Office continues to warn that the regional security situation is unpredictable. Its updated advice says attacks could resume at short notice, with travellers urged to take the possibility of renewed disruption into account.

US

The US is advising Americans in the Middle East to exercise heightened vigilance. It specifically warns of possible flight cancellations, airspace closures and wider travel disruptions.

Australia

Australia has lowered its advisory for the UAE from Level 4, “do not travel”, to Level 3, “reconsider your need to travel”.

Canada

Canada continues to advise travellers to exercise a “high degree of caution” in the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait and Qatar. It also advises citizens to keep travel documents up to date and maintain sufficient supplies should they need to shelter in place if commercial flights are suspended.

What international carriers are saying

Several international airlines have restored or resumed services to the UAE, but a number continue to suspend flights amid the evolving regional security situation.

  • Air France: Dubai flights suspended through September 4, inclusive. Flights departing Dubai remain suspended through September 5.

  • British Airways: Dubai and Abu Dhabi services remain suspended. Dubai flights are scheduled to resume on October 25, at a reduced frequency.

  • Singapore Airlines: Singapore-Dubai services suspended until October 24.

  • Cathay Pacific: Dubai services suspended until October 25.

  • ITA Airways: Dubai services suspended until October 24.

  • Finnair: Helsinki-Dubai services suspended until October 24.

  • AirBaltic: Dubai services suspended until October 24.

  • Philippine Airlines: Manila-Dubai services suspended until October 2.

  • Korean Air: Incheon-Dubai services suspended until further notice.

  • Pegasus: Services to Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah suspended.

  • Virgin Atlantic: London-Dubai services suspended for the foreseeable future.

  • Lufthansa, Eurowings and SWISS: Dubai services suspended through October 24 for operational reasons. Eurowings plans to resume Dubai flights from November 1.

What travellers should do

If you are flying from the UAE:

  • Check your individual flight status before leaving home.

  • Arrive at least three hours before departure, or earlier if your airline advises it.

  • If flying with flydubai from Dubai, allow at least four hours.

  • Complete online check-in where available.

  • Allow extra time for traffic, security, check-in and immigration.

  • Keep your contact details updated with the airline.

  • Be prepared for last-minute delays, cancellations or schedule changes.

  • Follow your airline and airport’s official channels for updates.

Flight status alert: Check your airline’s official website or app for the latest updates before travelling.
Dhanusha Gokulan
Dhanusha GokulanChief Reporter
Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.
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FlyDubaiEmirates airlineEtihad AirwaysAir Arabia

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